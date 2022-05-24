Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Campbell Soup Company
  News
  Summary
    CPB   US1344291091

CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY

(CPB)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/24 04:00:02 pm EDT
47.76 USD   +3.47%
04/27Kraft Heinz raises annual sales forecast on sustained packaged foods demand
RE
04/14No Design Patents For You!–Extension Of Fox Factory Complicates Reliance On Indicia Of Non-Obviousness
AQ
04/06CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Summary 
Summary

Campbell Declares Quarterly Dividend

05/24/2022 | 05:59pm EDT
The Board of Directors of Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) today declared a regular quarterly dividend on Campbell’s capital stock of $0.37 per share. The quarterly dividend is payable Aug. 1, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business July 7, 2022.

About Campbell Soup Company

For more than 150 years, Campbell (NYSE: CPB) has been connecting people through food they love. Generations of consumers have trusted Campbell to provide delicious and affordable food and beverages. Headquartered in Camden, N.J. since 1869, Campbell generated fiscal 2021 net sales of nearly $8.5 billion. Our portfolio includes iconic brands such as Campbell’s, Cape Cod, Goldfish, Kettle Brand, Lance, Late July, Milano, Pace, Pacific Foods, Pepperidge Farm, Prego, Snyder’s of Hanover, Swanson and V8. Campbell has a heritage of giving back and acting as a good steward of the environment. The company is a member of the Standard & Poor's 500 as well as the FTSE4Good and Bloomberg Gender-Equality Indices. For more information, visit www.campbellsoupcompany.com or follow company news on Twitter via @CampbellSoupCo.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 416 M - -
Net income 2022 803 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 688 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,3x
Yield 2022 3,22%
Capitalization 13 927 M 13 927 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,21x
EV / Sales 2023 2,16x
Nbr of Employees 14 100
Free-Float 60,3%
Chart CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Campbell Soup Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 46,16 $
Average target price 45,55 $
Spread / Average Target -1,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark A. Clouse President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mick J. Beekhuizen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Keith R. McLoughlin Chairman
Francisco Fraga Chief Technology & Information Officer, VP
Craig Slavtcheff Chief Innovation, Research & Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY6.21%13 927
NESTLÉ S.A.-10.03%327 623
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-6.44%85 859
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY28.08%48 714
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY8.61%47 722
THE HERSHEY COMPANY8.16%43 023