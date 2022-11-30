Advanced search
Campbell Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
Campbell Soup Company to Report First-Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results on Dec. 7, 2022
BU
U.S. Supreme Court takes up Jack Daniel's dog toy trademark rumpus
RE
Campbell Declares Quarterly Dividend

11/30/2022 | 05:46pm EST
The Board of Directors of Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) today declared a regular quarterly dividend on Campbell’s capital stock of $0.37 per share. The quarterly dividend is payable Jan. 30, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business as of Jan. 5, 2023.

About Campbell Soup Company

For more than 150 years, Campbell (NYSE: CPB) has been connecting people through food they love. Generations of consumers have trusted Campbell to provide delicious and affordable food and beverages. Headquartered in Camden, N.J. since 1869, Campbell generated fiscal 2022 net sales of nearly $8.6 billion. Our portfolio includes iconic brands such as Campbell’s, Cape Cod, Goldfish, Kettle Brand, Lance, Late July, Milano, Pace, Pacific Foods, Pepperidge Farm, Prego, Snyder’s of Hanover, Swanson and V8. Campbell has a heritage of giving back and acting as a good steward of the environment. The company is a member of the Standard & Poor's 500 as well as the FTSE4Good and Bloomberg Gender-Equality Indices. For more information, visit www.campbellsoupcompany.com or follow company news on Twitter via @CampbellSoupCo.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 9 000 M - -
Net income 2023 859 M - -
Net Debt 2023 4 405 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 18,4x
Yield 2023 2,90%
Capitalization 15 773 M 15 773 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,24x
EV / Sales 2024 2,18x
Nbr of Employees 14 700
Free-Float 59,3%
Consensus
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 52,62 $
Average target price 48,33 $
Spread / Average Target -8,15%
Managers and Directors
Mark A. Clouse President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mick J. Beekhuizen CFO, Executive VP, President-Meals & Beverages
Keith R. McLoughlin Non-Executive Chairman
Craig Slavtcheff Chief Innovation, Research & Development Officer
Julia Anderson Chief Technology & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY21.77%15 773
NESTLÉ S.A.-12.70%322 526
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-0.39%90 199
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY42.40%52 983
GENERAL MILLS, INC.23.08%49 168
KRAFT HEINZ8.75%47 821