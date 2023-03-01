Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Campbell Soup Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPB   US1344291091

CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY

(CPB)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-01 pm EST
51.91 USD   -1.16%
05:31pCampbell Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
02/22Third Point's Loeb plans proxy contest at Bath & Body Works
RE
02/22Campbell Soup Company to Report Second-Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results on March 8, 2023
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Campbell Declares Quarterly Dividend

03/01/2023 | 05:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Board of Directors of Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) today declared a regular quarterly dividend on Campbell’s capital stock of $0.37 per share. The quarterly dividend is payable May 1, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business as of April 6, 2023.

About Campbell Soup Company

For more than 150 years, Campbell (NYSE: CPB) has been connecting people through food they love. Generations of consumers have trusted Campbell to provide delicious and affordable food and beverages. Headquartered in Camden, N.J. since 1869, Campbell generated fiscal 2022 net sales of $8.6 billion. Our portfolio includes iconic brands such as Campbell’s, Cape Cod, Goldfish, Kettle Brand, Lance, Late July, Milano, Pace, Pacific Foods, Pepperidge Farm, Prego, Snyder’s of Hanover, Swanson and V8. Campbell has a heritage of giving back and acting as a good steward of the environment. The company is a member of the Standard & Poor's 500 as well as the FTSE4Good and Bloomberg Gender-Equality Indices. For more information, visit www.campbellsoupcompany.com or follow company news on Twitter via @CampbellSoupCo.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY
05:31pCampbell Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
02/22Third Point's Loeb plans proxy contest at Bath & Body Works
RE
02/22Campbell Soup Company to Report Second-Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results on March 8, 2023
BU
02/10Walmart pushes back as major product suppliers ask for higher prices
RE
02/10Walmart pushes back as major product suppliers ask for higher prices
RE
01/31Campbell Named to 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index
BU
01/31Solid results for Pets at home and UBS: MarketScree..
MS
01/26Campbell Soup Appoints Carrie Anderson Chief Financial Officer
MT
01/25Campbell Soup Co : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
01/25Campbell Appoints Carrie Anderson Chief Financial Officer
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 9 265 M - -
Net income 2023 868 M - -
Net Debt 2023 4 288 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 18,4x
Yield 2023 2,90%
Capitalization 15 728 M 15 728 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,16x
EV / Sales 2024 2,10x
Nbr of Employees 14 700
Free-Float 59,4%
Chart CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Campbell Soup Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 52,52 $
Average target price 52,79 $
Spread / Average Target 0,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark A. Clouse President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carrie L. Anderson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Keith R. McLoughlin Non-Executive Chairman
Craig Slavtcheff Chief Innovation, Research & Development Officer
Julia Anderson Chief Technology & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY-6.40%15 728
NESTLÉ S.A.-0.99%302 254
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-2.21%88 860
THE HERSHEY COMPANY3.30%48 626
KRAFT HEINZ-4.35%47 702
GENERAL MILLS, INC.-5.18%46 880