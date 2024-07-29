Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) today announced the appointment of Jill Pratt as Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer of its Meals & Beverages division, effective July 29, 2024.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240729989306/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

Pratt will lead the U.S. Consumer Experience team for Campbell’s Meals & Beverages division, partnering with the Category and Sales teams to attract new consumers and strengthen customer partnerships. She will be responsible for driving profitable growth, relevance and the continued modernization of an iconic portfolio of brands, including Campbell’s, Chunky, Michael Angelo’s, noosa, Pace, Pacific Foods, Prego, Rao’s, Swanson, SpaghettiOs and V8. She will elevate the division’s consumer and shopper insights to drive action, develop a robust innovation pipeline, and strengthen the company’s integrated marketing efforts and capabilities. Pratt will join the Campbell Leadership Team and will report to Mick Beekhuizen, Executive Vice President and President, Meals & Beverages.

“With our portfolio of iconic and distinctive brands, Campbell’s Meals & Beverages division is transforming our categories to accelerate growth with our retail customers,” said Beekhuizen. “Our Consumer Experience team plays a significant role in elevating our brands by engaging existing shoppers and attracting the next generation of consumers. I’m confident Jill’s leadership will take our marketing to the next level.”

Pratt is an award-winning marketer and accomplished leader with deep experience in consumer packaged goods. She joins Campbell from Heatonist, a company that partners with hot sauce makers to bring new flavors to market. Prior to Heatonist, Pratt served as the first global Chief Marketing Officer of McCormick & Company, which she joined in 2008 and held roles of increasing responsibility in brand marketing and general management. While at McCormick, she served as Vice President and General Manager of Zatarain’s and supported the integration of French’s and Frank’s RedHot sauce, McCormick’s largest acquisition. She also led Marketing Excellence for the company, designing and building the global marketing function before she was promoted to CMO. Prior to McCormick, Pratt held several marketing roles at Procter & Gamble. She earned her B.S. degree in Commerce, with a concentration in Accounting from the University of Virginia and her M.B.A. from Harvard Business School, graduating with distinction.

Pratt succeeds Linda Lee who has decided to leave the organization.

Beekhuizen said, “I’d like to thank Linda for her contributions over the last five years in modernizing our brands and fueling our business. I wish her all the best.”

About Campbell

For more than 150 years, Campbell (NYSE:CPB) has been connecting people through food they love. Generations of consumers have trusted us to provide delicious and affordable food and beverages. Headquartered in Camden, N.J. since 1869, the company generated fiscal 2023 net sales of $9.4 billion. Our portfolio includes iconic brands such as Campbell’s, Cape Cod, Goldfish, Kettle Brand, Lance, Late July, Milano, Michael Angelo’s, noosa, Pace, Pacific Foods, Pepperidge Farm, Prego, Rao’s, Snyder’s of Hanover, Swanson and V8. Campbell has a heritage of giving back and acting as a good steward of the environment. The company is a member of the Standard & Poor’s 500 as well as the FTSE4Good and Bloomberg Gender-Equality Indices. For more information, visit www.campbellsoupcompany.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240729989306/en/