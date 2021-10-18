Campbell Soup : Annual Report

Chair's Message

As I reflect on the challenges posed by the unprecedented health crisis that transpired around us in fiscal 2021, I am reminded of the remarkable passion and commitment demonstrated by our teams for the food we make, for the communities we serve and for each other. At the heart of Campbell is an unyielding emphasis on our purpose: Connecting people through food they love.As our world was transformed by the events of the past 18 months, nurturing those connections became more important than ever.

Once again, our priority in fiscal 2021 remained the health and safety of our employees. In addition, we took tangible steps toward building a high-performing, diverse and inclusive culture, underpinned by our company's values.

We made significant progress on our focused strategic plan and landed the year with all key metrics-net sales, adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) and adjusted earnings per share (EPS)-well ahead of the more comparable pre-pandemic fiscal 2019 period1. We continued to drive relevance and connection across our powerful portfolio of brands with the vast majority holding or growing market share. We harnessed our creative and culinary energy to drive incremental occasions and attract and retain millions of new households. We also continued to focus our business and divested non-core assets.