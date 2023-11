Campbell Soup Company is a food group organized around 4 areas of activity: - sale of cookies and snacks (47.9% of net sales): cookies, crackers, pretzels, chips, etc. (Pepperidge Farm, Goldfish, Snyder's of Hanover, Lance, Late July names, etc.); - sale of soups (30.5%): concentrated soups and soups in packets (Campbell, Pacific Foods names, etc.) and broths (Swanson); - sale of sauces (12.8%): Prego, Pace and Campbell names; - sale of beverages and juices (8.8%): V8 and Campbell names.

Sector Food Processing