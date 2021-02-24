Log in
CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY

CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY

(CPB)
Campbell Soup Company : to Report Second-Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results on March 10, 2021

02/24/2021 | 08:35am EST
Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) today announced that it will report its second-quarter fiscal 2021 financial results on March 10, 2021.

Mark Clouse, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mick Beekhuizen, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host an investor conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET to review these results. The company’s second-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings press release will be distributed prior to the call.

All interested parties are invited to listen to and view the webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET at www.investor.campbellsoupcompany.com. Following the company's remarks, the conference call will include a question-and-answer session with the investment community. Participation by the press in the Q&A session is in listen-only mode. A copy of the presentation will be made available following the webcast.

Call-in details for the webcast are as follows:

Time/Date: Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. ET
Dial-in number: 1 (703) 639-1316
Conference ID: 8366876

A transcript of the conference call will be posted on the company’s website within 24 hours of the event. A replay of the call will be available from approximately 11:00 a.m. ET on March 10, 2021, through 11:59 p.m. ET, March 24, 2021, by dialing +1 (404) 537-3406, access code: 8366876.

About Campbell Soup Company

Campbell (NYSE: CPB) is driven and inspired by our purpose, “Real food that matters for life’s moments.” For generations, people have trusted Campbell to provide authentic, flavorful and affordable snacks, soups and simple meals, and beverages. Founded in 1869, Campbell has a heritage of giving back and acting as a good steward of the planet’s natural resources. The company is a member of the Standard and Poor’s 500 and the FTSE4Good Index. For more information, visit www.campbellsoupcompany.com or follow company news on Twitter via @CampbellSoupCo.


© Business Wire 2021
