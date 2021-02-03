Campbell Soup : Creating our Black Resource Group Social Justice Fund

In June 2020, we pledged financial support to organizations that raise awareness, advance education and equity, promote social justice, and fight racism and discrimination.

As part of this initiative, our Black Resource Group (BRG)-one of our 10 Employee Resource Groups (ERGs)-the Campbell Soup Foundation, and Campbell employees, including members from our Inclusion & Diversity team, launched our Black Resource Group Social Justice Fund in August. The team worked together to identify organizations that support the Black community and tie closely with our BRG's members and mission.

The fund supports the Equal Justice Initiative and the Boris L. Henson Foundation, in addition to the following organizations, that are working toward eradicating injustice and supporting the mental health of Black people across the United States. Our employees and BRG leaders explain the personal significance of these organizations:

Black Girls CODE

Black Girls CODE introduces computer coding programming and technology to young girls from underrepresented communities through workshops and after-school programs.

Leah Edwards Murphy followed a technical engineering career path to her current role at Campbell as Senior Manager of Corporate Strategy. 'Less than 2% of the engineering population is made up of Black women,' she said, 'so investment in that population is necessary to create opportunities for equity. Including Black Girls CODE in this fund and having that representation for Black women in technology and engineering was super important to me.'

National Urban League

As a historic civil rights and urban advocacy organization, the National Urban League leads the development of social programs and public policy research, and advocates for policies and services that close the equality gap.

'I've worked with the National Urban League for many years through my engagement in the Black community, including my sorority's work,' said Mem Legros, a Revenue & Trade Planning Lead. 'It was important to us to include organizations like the National Urban League that have the capabilities to partner with other organizations to make impactful change at the local level.'

NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund

Through litigation, advocacy, and public education, the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund seeks structural changes to expand democracy, eliminate disparities, and achieve racial justice in a society that fulfills the promise of equality for all Americans.

Campbell Canada's Black History Month Fund

The Canadian chapter of our BRG created the Black History Month Fund to pledge support for organizations making an impact on women, youth, and mental health among Black Canadians. The fund benefits Across Boundaries: An Ethnoracial Mental Health Centre, Black Youth Helpline, Caribbean African Canadian Social (CAFCAN) Services, CEE Centre for Young Black Professionals, Nia Centre for the Arts Incorporated, and Women's Health in Women's Hands.

'Given the impact COVID-19 has had this year on Black Canadians, it was important for us to divert our funds to the communities most affected,' said Jessica Brown, a Customer Service Specialist for our supply chain team and co-lead of the Canadian BRG.

'Low income, predominantly Black neighborhoods have been hit hardest due to social and economic barriers, so we looked to select organizations that could have an immediate impact in these communities,' said Alison Taylor, an Assistant Brand Manager for Campbell Canada's Foodservice team and co-lead of the Canadian BRG.

Why we're focused on advocacy

Last year, we launched an Inclusion & Diversity (I&D) strategy, which included a focus on advocacy. The creation of social justice funds supports our advocacy by strengthening our ally networks and communities where we live and work.

'These funds are part of our commitment of $1.5 million in financial support over three years to select nonprofits that are raising awareness, advancing education and equity, and fighting racism and discrimination,' said Kim Fortunato, President of the Campbell Soup Foundation.

Since the launch of the BRG Social Justice Fund, we've also shared details about our Latino Social Justice Fund, which supports organizations making a positive impact in Latinx communities, and our Veterans Connection Fund, in support of veterans.

Learn more about how we're supporting our ally networks and communities through our I&D strategy and how we're building a culture that enhances inclusivity.