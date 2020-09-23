Log in
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 09/23 04:10:00 pm
45.18 USD   -1.05%
05:31pCAMPBELL SOUP : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
12:10pCAMPBELL SOUP : Climate Week at Campbell
PU
12:09pGeneral Mills Aims to Protect Coronavirus Sales Boost -- 3rd Update
DJ
Campbell Soup : Declares Quarterly Dividend

09/23/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

The Board of Directors of Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) today declared a regular quarterly dividend on Campbell’s capital stock of $0.35 per share. The quarterly dividend is payable Nov. 2, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business Oct. 8, 2020.

About Campbell Soup Company

Campbell (NYSE:CPB) is driven and inspired by our purpose, "Real food that matters for life's moments." For generations, people have trusted Campbell to provide authentic, flavorful and affordable snacks, soups and simple meals, and beverages. Founded in 1869, Campbell has a heritage of giving back and acting as a good steward of the planet's natural resources. The company is a member of the Standard and Poor's 500 and the FTSE4Good Index. For more information, visit www.campbellsoupcompany.com or follow company news on Twitter via @CampbellSoupCo.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8 627 M - -
Net income 2020 370 M - -
Net Debt 2020 5 561 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 21,4x
Yield 2020 3,08%
Capitalization 13 797 M 13 797 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,24x
EV / Sales 2021 2,24x
Nbr of Employees 19 000
Free-Float 52,5%
Chart CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Campbell Soup Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 52,79 $
Last Close Price 45,66 $
Spread / Highest target 38,0%
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark A. Clouse President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Keith R. McLoughlin Chairman
Mick J. Beekhuizen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Francisco Fraga Chief Technology & Information Officer, VP
Craig Slavtcheff Executive VP-Global Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY-7.61%13 797
NESTLÉ S.A.4.22%330 767
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC1.33%79 716
DANONE-25.63%41 791
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-9.03%35 736
GENERAL MILLS, INC.8.05%35 427
