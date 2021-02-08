Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Campbell Soup Company    CPB

CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY

(CPB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Campbell Soup : Delicious dinners done faster with Instant Pot

02/08/2021 | 02:19pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

During the pandemic, many of us have found ourselves preparing and enjoying more meals at home, and this past year, we saw a real focus on quick-scratch cooking and value.

Whether you're an experienced chef, or just learning your way around the kitchen, our partnership with Instant Pot® combines our culinary expertise, plus the simplicity of Instant Pot®, to create a range of simple-to-make homemade recipes. The recipes use fewer ingredients, less prep time and less cook time-all to make family mealtime easier, but still delicious!

Modern comfort food made easy

Our team of culinary experts developed recipes to help you discover how, together, Campbell products and Instant Pot® can make dinnertime simple and delicious.

'We wanted to recreate family-favorite recipes using the Instant Pot® to show just how easy and quick it can be to make a homemade meal, and to help Americans grow their repertoire of easy meal solutions,' said Sheila Miller, a manager in our Consumer Test Kitchen.

Using our products adds to the benefit of the Instant Pot® by reducing prep work and maintaining great flavor so people can fully reap the time saving advantage of the appliance.

'Products like our Campbell's soups and Swanson broths are pantry staples in American homes,' said Amy Strauss, Campbell's & Swanson's consumer engagement manager. 'By partnering with Instant Pot®, we've been able to share new ways that our consumers can create homemade meals using our products.'

Take your taste buds on an adventure

When coming up with the recipes, the team developed a wide variety of recipes with Campbell's and Swanson products to take your taste buds on an adventure. From favorite soups and stews, to newer worldly dishes with authentic flavors from places like Italy and Thailand.

'We put a lot of thought and care into the recipes we created,' said Campbell Chef Omar Rivera. 'Comfort foods look different in every culture, so we took some of Campbell's most iconic products and transformed them into easy-to-make versions of these family favorites.'

Campbell Chef Omar Rivera

Find your family's new favorite

Looking to incorporate one of our easy, delicious meals into your weekly dinner lineup? The recipes can be found printed on select Campbell's soup and Swanson broth packaging.

Check out the full collection of Campbell's and Swanson recipes with Instant Pot® to find your family's new favorite.

Disclaimer

Campbell Soup Company published this content on 08 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2021 19:18:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY
08:19aCAMPBELL SOUP : Delicious dinners done faster with Instant Pot
PU
02/04CAMPBELL SOUP : Congressional report finds toxic metals in baby food brands
AQ
02/04Toxic Heavy Metals Found in Some Baby Food, Congressional Report Says -- 2nd ..
DJ
02/04Toxic Heavy Metals Found in Some Baby Food, Congressional Report Says -- Upda..
DJ
02/04What We Know About Heavy Metals in Baby Food
DJ
02/04Toxic Heavy Metals Found in Some Baby Food, Congressional Report Says
DJ
02/04CAMPBELL SOUP : Our statement on the committee on oversight and reform's baby fo..
PU
02/03CAMPBELL SOUP : Creating our Black Resource Group Social Justice Fund
PU
01/28CAMPBELL SOUP CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
01/28CAMPBELL SOUP : Board Elects Grant H. Hill as Director
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 400 M - -
Net income 2021 886 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5 010 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,3x
Yield 2021 3,09%
Capitalization 14 390 M 14 390 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,31x
EV / Sales 2022 2,28x
Nbr of Employees 14 500
Free-Float 64,5%
Chart CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Campbell Soup Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 50,16 $
Last Close Price 47,50 $
Spread / Highest target 24,2%
Spread / Average Target 5,59%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark A. Clouse President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mick J. Beekhuizen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Keith R. McLoughlin Chairman
Francisco Fraga Chief Technology & Information Officer, VP
Craig Slavtcheff Chief Innovation, Research & Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY-1.76%14 390
NESTLÉ S.A.-3.86%310 141
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-3.87%79 375
DANONE S.A-0.78%41 667
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-2.48%41 325
GENERAL MILLS, INC.-2.38%35 096
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ