Campbell Soup : Delicious dinners done faster with Instant Pot

During the pandemic, many of us have found ourselves preparing and enjoying more meals at home, and this past year, we saw a real focus on quick-scratch cooking and value.

Whether you're an experienced chef, or just learning your way around the kitchen, our partnership with Instant Pot® combines our culinary expertise, plus the simplicity of Instant Pot®, to create a range of simple-to-make homemade recipes. The recipes use fewer ingredients, less prep time and less cook time-all to make family mealtime easier, but still delicious!

Modern comfort food made easy

Our team of culinary experts developed recipes to help you discover how, together, Campbell products and Instant Pot® can make dinnertime simple and delicious.

'We wanted to recreate family-favorite recipes using the Instant Pot® to show just how easy and quick it can be to make a homemade meal, and to help Americans grow their repertoire of easy meal solutions,' said Sheila Miller, a manager in our Consumer Test Kitchen.

Using our products adds to the benefit of the Instant Pot® by reducing prep work and maintaining great flavor so people can fully reap the time saving advantage of the appliance.

'Products like our Campbell's soups and Swanson broths are pantry staples in American homes,' said Amy Strauss, Campbell's & Swanson's consumer engagement manager. 'By partnering with Instant Pot®, we've been able to share new ways that our consumers can create homemade meals using our products.'

Take your taste buds on an adventure

When coming up with the recipes, the team developed a wide variety of recipes with Campbell's and Swanson products to take your taste buds on an adventure. From favorite soups and stews, to newer worldly dishes with authentic flavors from places like Italy and Thailand.

'We put a lot of thought and care into the recipes we created,' said Campbell Chef Omar Rivera. 'Comfort foods look different in every culture, so we took some of Campbell's most iconic products and transformed them into easy-to-make versions of these family favorites.'

Campbell Chef Omar Rivera

Find your family's new favorite

Looking to incorporate one of our easy, delicious meals into your weekly dinner lineup? The recipes can be found printed on select Campbell's soup and Swanson broth packaging.

Check out the full collection of Campbell's and Swanson recipes with Instant Pot® to find your family's new favorite.