Campbell Soup: EPS down 11% in Q1

December 06, 2023 at 08:05 am EST

For the first three months of its 2023-24 fiscal year, Campbell Soup reports adjusted EPS down 11% to $0.91, as well as adjusted EBIT down 9% to $407 million and revenues down 2% to $2.52 billion (-1% organic).



Our results were in line with our expectations, as we continue to navigate the current consumer landscape", says CEO Mark Clouse, who also claims "an encouraging start to the major holiday season".



For the current financial year, the food group confirms that it is targeting adjusted EPS of between $3.09 and $3.15, adjusted EBIT growth of between 3% and 5%, and revenue growth of between -0.5% and +1.5% (or 0 to +2% organic).



