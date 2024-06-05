Q3 Fiscal 2024 Results
NYSE: CPB
- Sequential volume / mix improvement with stable organic net sales*. Double-digitgrowth in Adjusted Earnings Before Interest and Taxes* (EBIT) and Adjusted Earnings Per Share* (EPS).
- Sovos Brands, Inc. (Sovos Brands) performance ahead of expectations leading to neutral impact on Adjusted EPS in the quarter.
- In-marketperformance stable for Meals & Beverages with some pressure in Snacks reflecting the pace of consumer recovery.
- Remain on track for Snacks FY24 operating margin target.
- Full-yearFY24 guidance updated to reflect the expected performance of the base business and the impact of the recent acquisition.
Key Metrics
Three months ended 04/28/2024
Net Sales
Adj. EBIT*
Adj. EPS*
$ Consumption1
$2.4 Billion
$354 Million
$0.75
(2)%
i
N
vs. PY
et
n
c
S
a
g
a
l
r
e
O
s
*
Flat
+13%
+10%
+6%
vs. PY
vs. PY
vs. PY
vs. 2YA
"We are excited about the integration of the Sovos Brands business, which already is bringing significant incremental growth to our company as we continue to navigate the pace of consumer recovery."
Mark Clouse
President & CEO
Meals & Beverages
- Organic Net Sales* Flat vs. PY; (1)% on a two-year CAGR* basis
- $ Consumption1 (2)% vs. PY; Flat on a two-year CAGR basis
- Topline stabilization with sequential volume / mix improvement
- Condensed Cooking and Broth continue to benefit from consumers seeking stretchable foods
- Well-positionedItalian sauce portfolio with share strength in the quarter
Snacks
- Organic Net Sales* (1)% vs. PY; +6% on a two-year CAGR* basis
- $ Consumption1 (2) vs. PY; +6% on a two-year CAGR basis
- 8 Power Brands: Net Sales +2% vs. PY;
+9% on a two-year CAGR basis
- Late July innovation fuels quarterly performance with net sales +26% vs. PY
- +190 bps operating margin growth
(Q3 FY24 YTD vs. Q3 FY22 YTD)
*See Non-GAAP reconciliation. 1 Total Circana US MULO $ Consumption latest 13 weeks ending 04/28/2024. Total Company and Meals & Beverages exclude Sovos Brands.
Campbell Soup Company | NYSE: CPB
Campbell updates its full-year fiscal 2024
Full-Year Fiscal 2024 Guidance
guidance for Net Sales, Adjusted EBIT and
Adjusted EPS.
Updates include Sovos Brands
*See non-GAAP reconciliation
FY2023
Previous FY2024
Updated FY2024
1 A non-GAAP reconciliation is not provided for fiscal 2024 guidance as
Results
Guidance
1
Guidance Including
impact of items such as actuarial gains or losses on pension and
Sovos Brands1
the company is unable to reasonably estimate the full-year financial
postretirement plans because these impacts are dependent on future
($ millions, except per share amounts)
changes in market conditions. The inability to predict the amount and
timing of these future items makes a detailed reconciliation of these
Net Sales
$9,357
(0.5)% to +1.5%
+3% to +4%
forward-looking financial measures impracticable.
Organic Net Sales2
$9,306*
0% to +2%
(1)% to 0%
2 Growth rate adjusted for the Emerald nuts business, which was
divested on May 30, 2023 and Sovos Brands, which was acquired on
Adjusted EBIT3
$1,367*
+3% to +5%
+6.5% to +7%
March 12, 2024.
Adjusted EPS3
$3.00*
+3% to +5%
+2% to +3%
3 Adjusted EBIT in fiscal 2023 included approximately $14 million and
$3.09 to $3.15
$3.07 to $3.10
adjusted EPS included approximately $0.04 of litigation expenses
related to the Plum baby food and snacks business, which was
divested on May 3, 2021. We are excluding these expenses from our
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures
fiscal 2024 adjusted EBIT and adjusted EPS and thereafter as we
do not believe that these expenses reflect our underlying operating
($ millions)
performance.
% Change
Third Quarter
April 28, 2024
Net Sales,
Impact of
Impact of
Organic
Net Sales,
Organic
As Reported
Currency
Acquisition
Net Sales
As Reported
Net Sales
Meals & Beverages
$1,272
$-
$(166)
$1,106
15%
0%
Snacks
1,097
(1)
-
1,096
(2)%
(1)%
Total Net Sales
$2,369
$(1)
$(166)
$2,202
6%
0%
April 30, 2023
Net Sales,
Impact of
Organic
As Reported
Divestiture
Net Sales
Meals & Beverages
$1,108
$-
$1,108
Snacks
1,121
(16)
1,105
Total Net Sales
$2,229
$(16)
$2,213
($ millions)
Third Quarter
April 28, 2024
Net Sales,
Impact of
Impact of
Organic
As Reported
Currency
Acquisition
Net Sales
Meals & Beverages
$1,272
$8
$(166)
$1,114
Snacks
1,097
(1)
-
1,096
Total Net Sales
$2,369
$7
$(166)
$2,210
May 1, 2022
Net Sales,
Impact of
Organic
As Reported
Divestiture
Net Sales
Meals & Beverages
$1,131
$-
$1,131
Snacks
999
(17)
982
Total Net Sales
$2,130
$(17)
$2,113
($ millions, except per share amounts)
Third Quarter
EBIT
2024 - As Reported
$248
Add: Costs associated with cost savings and optimization initiatives
20
Deduct: Commodity mark-to-market adjustments
(13)
Add: Accelerated amortization
6
Add: Costs associated with acquisition
93
2024 - Adjusted
$354
2023 - As Reported
$254
Add: Costs associated with cost savings and optimization initiatives
33
Add: Pension actuarial losses
17
Add: Commodity mark-to-market adjustments
9
2023 - Adjusted
$313
% Change - Adjusted
13%
Two-Year CAGR
Net Sales,
Organic
As Reported
Net Sales
6%
(1)%
5%
6%
5%
2%
Earnings
Diluted EPS**
$133
$0.44
15
0.05
- (0.03)
5
0.02
81
0.27
$224
$0.75
$160
$0.53
24
0.08
13
0.04
70.02
$204$0.68
10%10%
($ millions)
Full Year
July 30, 2023
Net Sales,
Impact of
Organic Net Sales Base for
As Reported
Divestiture
FY2024 Guidance
Meals & Beverages
$4,907
$-
$4,907
Snacks
4,450
(51)
4,399
Total Net Sales
$9,357
$(51)
$9,306
($ millions, except per share amounts)
Full Year
EBIT
Earnings
Diluted EPS
2023
- As Reported
$1,312
$858
$2.85
Add: Costs associated with cost savings and optimization initiatives
66
50
0.17
Deduct: Pension and postretirement actuarial gains
(15)
(11)
(0.04)
Deduct: Commodity mark-to-market adjustments
(21)
(16)
(0.05)
Add: Charges associated with divestiture
13
13
0.04
Add: Accelerated amortization
7
5
0.02
Add: Costs associated with acquisition
5
4
0.01
2023
- Adjusted
$1,367
$903
$3.00
**The sum of the individual per share amounts may not add due to rounding.
The document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectations of the Company's future business or financial results. These forward-looking statements, including any statements made regarding sales, EBIT and EPS guidance, rely on a number of assumptions and estimates that could be inaccurate and which are subject to risks and uncertainties. For important information on forward-looking statements, please see our press release on our investor website at https://investor.campbellsoupcompany.com.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Campbell Soup Company published this content on 05 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2024 11:17:10 UTC.