MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Campbell Soup Company    CPB

CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY

(CPB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Campbell Soup : Declares Quarterly Dividend

03/04/2021 | 05:16pm EST
The Board of Directors of Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) today declared a regular quarterly dividend on Campbell’s capital stock of $0.37 per share. The quarterly dividend is payable May 3, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business April 8, 2021.

About Campbell Soup Company

Campbell (NYSE:CPB) is driven and inspired by our purpose, "Real food that matters for life's moments." For generations, people have trusted Campbell to provide authentic, flavorful and affordable snacks, soups and simple meals, and beverages. Founded in 1869, Campbell has a heritage of giving back and acting as a good steward of the planet's natural resources. The company is a member of the Standard and Poor's 500 and the FTSE4Good Index. For more information, visit www.campbellsoupcompany.com or follow company news on Twitter via @CampbellSoupCo.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 403 M - -
Net income 2021 880 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 993 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,9x
Yield 2021 3,20%
Capitalization 13 878 M 13 878 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,25x
EV / Sales 2022 2,22x
Nbr of Employees 14 500
Free-Float 64,5%
Chart CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Campbell Soup Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 50,22 $
Last Close Price 45,81 $
Spread / Highest target 28,8%
Spread / Average Target 9,63%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark A. Clouse President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mick J. Beekhuizen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Keith R. McLoughlin Chairman
Francisco Fraga Chief Technology & Information Officer, VP
Craig Slavtcheff Chief Innovation, Research & Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY-5.25%13 878
NESTLÉ S.A.-7.00%297 756
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-9.46%74 757
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY9.58%46 456
DANONE S.A2.90%43 381
GENERAL MILLS, INC.-6.34%33 562
