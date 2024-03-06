Campbell Soup: stable EPS in Q2
We have again delivered on our commitments, with sequential improvement in volume momentum and year-on-year operating margin expansion in both our beverage and snack divisions", comments CEO Mark Clouse.
The food group confirms its target ranges for the current full year, including adjusted EPS of between $3.09 and $3.15. These targets do not take into account the acquisition of Sovos Brands, which is expected to be finalized next week.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction