Campbell Soup: stable EPS in Q2

March 06, 2024 at 07:52 am EST Share

Campbell Soup reports stable adjusted EPS of $0.80 for its second quarter 2023-24, as well as adjusted EBIT up 1% to $364 million and revenues down 1% to less than $2.46 billion (both gross and organic).



We have again delivered on our commitments, with sequential improvement in volume momentum and year-on-year operating margin expansion in both our beverage and snack divisions", comments CEO Mark Clouse.



The food group confirms its target ranges for the current full year, including adjusted EPS of between $3.09 and $3.15. These targets do not take into account the acquisition of Sovos Brands, which is expected to be finalized next week.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.