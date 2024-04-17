Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) and The Campbell’s Foundation today announced $880,000 in Community Impact Grants to 44 nonprofit organizations positively impacting communities where Campbell operates. The grants provide support to organizations that nurture Campbell neighborhoods, increase food access and encourage healthy living. These latest grants bring Campbell’s fiscal 2024 grantmaking total to more than $2.4 million. This year’s grantees include organizations in 30 Campbell communities from 16 states, Puerto Rico and Canada.

“The Campbell’s Foundation Community Impact Grants program empowers our employees to give back and support organizations making a meaningful impact in the communities we call home,” said Kate Barrett, President of The Campbell’s Foundation.

The annual grant process starts with Campbell employees nominating local organizations to apply for grants, choosing from hundreds of organizations that submit statements of interest. The Foundation’s employee-led, all-volunteer Executive Committee then reviews applications and submits them for final approval by the Foundation’s Board of Trustees. The grants support a variety of programs including food pantries, farmers’ markets, nutrition education, food waste initiatives, physical activity programs, and parks and public spaces.

The following grantees will receive $20,000 each to support programming and operations in the listed Campbell’s communities:

Ashland, OH – YMCA of North Central Ohio

Beloit, WI – Beloit Meals on Wheels

Bloomfield, CT – 4-H Education Center at Auerfarm

Bloomfield, CT – Special Olympics CT

Camden, NJ – Cathedral Kitchen

Camden, NJ – Greater Philadelphia YMCA

Camden, NJ – LUCY Outeach

Camden, NJ – The Neighborhood Center

Camden, NJ – The Food Trust

Camden, NJ – Vetri Community Partnership

Charlotte, NC – DCP Team, Inc.

Charlotte, NC – Pineville Neighbors Place

Cincinnati, OH – La Soupe

Denver, PA – Helping Harvest

Denver PA – Lancaster County Food Hub

Dixon/Stockton, CA – United Samaritans Foundation

Downers Grove, IL – West Suburban Community Pantry

Downingtown, PA – Chester County Food Bank

Downingtown, PA – Meals on Wheels of Chester County

Franklin, WI – Hunger Task Force

Goodyear, AZ – Agua Fria Food and Clothing Bank

Hanover, PA – New Hope Ministries

Hyannis, MA – Barnstable Land Trust

Hyannis, MA – The Family Pantry of Cape Cod

Jeffersonville, IN – Center for Lay Ministries

Lakeland, FL – Volunteers in Service to the Elderly (VISTE)

Maxton, NC – Robeson Church and Community Center

Miami, FL – Children's Home Society of Florida

Miami, FL – U.S. Soccer Foundation

Milwaukee, WI – Victory Garden Initiative

Minneapolis, MN – Appetite For Change

Mississauga, Ontario – Daily Bread Food Bank

Mississauga, Ontario – Scarborough Centre for Healthy Communities

Napoleon, OH – Buckeye Trail Association

Norwalk, CT – Filling in the Blanks

Norwalk, CT – Open Doors

Paris, TX – CitySquare Paris

Puerto Rico – Banco de Alimentos Puerto Rico, Inc.

Richmond, UT – Cache Community Food Pantry

Rogers, AR – Girls on the Run of Northwest Arkansas

Salem, OR – Salem Harvest

Tualatin, OR – Blanchet House of Hospitality

Tualatin, OR – Oregon Food Bank

Willard, OH – Services For Aging, Inc.

Since 1953, The Campbell’s Foundation has provided financial support to communities throughout North America where Campbell employees live and work, with a focus on increasing healthy food access, encouraging healthy living and nurturing neighborhoods. To learn more about the Foundation and Campbell’s community affairs programming, visit campbellsoupcompany.com/our-impact/community/campbells-foundation/.

