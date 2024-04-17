Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) and The Campbell’s Foundation today announced $880,000 in Community Impact Grants to 44 nonprofit organizations positively impacting communities where Campbell operates. The grants provide support to organizations that nurture Campbell neighborhoods, increase food access and encourage healthy living. These latest grants bring Campbell’s fiscal 2024 grantmaking total to more than $2.4 million. This year’s grantees include organizations in 30 Campbell communities from 16 states, Puerto Rico and Canada.
“The Campbell’s Foundation Community Impact Grants program empowers our employees to give back and support organizations making a meaningful impact in the communities we call home,” said Kate Barrett, President of The Campbell’s Foundation.
The annual grant process starts with Campbell employees nominating local organizations to apply for grants, choosing from hundreds of organizations that submit statements of interest. The Foundation’s employee-led, all-volunteer Executive Committee then reviews applications and submits them for final approval by the Foundation’s Board of Trustees. The grants support a variety of programs including food pantries, farmers’ markets, nutrition education, food waste initiatives, physical activity programs, and parks and public spaces.
The following grantees will receive $20,000 each to support programming and operations in the listed Campbell’s communities:
- Ashland, OH – YMCA of North Central Ohio
- Beloit, WI – Beloit Meals on Wheels
- Bloomfield, CT – 4-H Education Center at Auerfarm
- Bloomfield, CT – Special Olympics CT
- Camden, NJ – Cathedral Kitchen
- Camden, NJ – Greater Philadelphia YMCA
- Camden, NJ – LUCY Outeach
- Camden, NJ – The Neighborhood Center
- Camden, NJ – The Food Trust
- Camden, NJ – Vetri Community Partnership
- Charlotte, NC – DCP Team, Inc.
- Charlotte, NC – Pineville Neighbors Place
- Cincinnati, OH – La Soupe
- Denver, PA – Helping Harvest
- Denver PA – Lancaster County Food Hub
- Dixon/Stockton, CA – United Samaritans Foundation
- Downers Grove, IL – West Suburban Community Pantry
- Downingtown, PA – Chester County Food Bank
- Downingtown, PA – Meals on Wheels of Chester County
- Franklin, WI – Hunger Task Force
- Goodyear, AZ – Agua Fria Food and Clothing Bank
- Hanover, PA – New Hope Ministries
- Hyannis, MA – Barnstable Land Trust
- Hyannis, MA – The Family Pantry of Cape Cod
- Jeffersonville, IN – Center for Lay Ministries
- Lakeland, FL – Volunteers in Service to the Elderly (VISTE)
- Maxton, NC – Robeson Church and Community Center
- Miami, FL – Children's Home Society of Florida
- Miami, FL – U.S. Soccer Foundation
- Milwaukee, WI – Victory Garden Initiative
- Minneapolis, MN – Appetite For Change
- Mississauga, Ontario – Daily Bread Food Bank
- Mississauga, Ontario – Scarborough Centre for Healthy Communities
- Napoleon, OH – Buckeye Trail Association
- Norwalk, CT – Filling in the Blanks
- Norwalk, CT – Open Doors
- Paris, TX – CitySquare Paris
- Puerto Rico – Banco de Alimentos Puerto Rico, Inc.
- Richmond, UT – Cache Community Food Pantry
- Rogers, AR – Girls on the Run of Northwest Arkansas
- Salem, OR – Salem Harvest
- Tualatin, OR – Blanchet House of Hospitality
- Tualatin, OR – Oregon Food Bank
- Willard, OH – Services For Aging, Inc.
Since 1953, The Campbell’s Foundation has provided financial support to communities throughout North America where Campbell employees live and work, with a focus on increasing healthy food access, encouraging healthy living and nurturing neighborhoods. To learn more about the Foundation and Campbell’s community affairs programming, visit campbellsoupcompany.com/our-impact/community/campbells-foundation/.
About Campbell
For more than 150 years, Campbell (NYSE:CPB) has been connecting people through food they love. Generations of consumers have trusted us to provide delicious and affordable food and beverages. Headquartered in Camden, N.J. since 1869, the company generated fiscal 2023 net sales of $9.4 billion. Our portfolio includes iconic brands such as Campbell’s, Cape Cod, Goldfish, Kettle Brand, Lance, Late July, Milano, Michael Angelo’s, noosa, Pace, Pacific Foods, Pepperidge Farm, Prego, Rao’s, Snyder’s of Hanover, Swanson and V8. Campbell has a heritage of giving back and acting as a good steward of the environment. The company is a member of the Standard & Poor’s 500 as well as the FTSE4Good and Bloomberg Gender-Equality Indices. For more information, visit www.campbellsoupcompany.com.
