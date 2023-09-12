Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) today announced that Mark Clouse, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Carrie Anderson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the TD Cowen Sipping & Snacking Summit on Monday, September 18, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET.

The discussion will be available via a live webcast. The webcast will be available for replay at https://investor.campbellsoupcompany.com/events-presentations/ and will remain archived there for 90 days following the conference.

For more than 150 years, Campbell (NYSE:CPB) has been connecting people through food they love. Generations of consumers have trusted us to provide delicious and affordable food and beverages. Headquartered in Camden, N.J. since 1869, the company generated fiscal 2023 net sales of $9.4 billion. Our portfolio includes iconic brands such as Campbell's, Cape Cod, Goldfish, Kettle Brand, Lance, Late July, Milano, Pace, Pacific Foods, Pepperidge Farm, Prego, Snyder's of Hanover, Swanson and V8.

