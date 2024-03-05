Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) today announced that Mark Clouse, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Carrie Anderson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the BofA Securities 2024 Consumer and Retail Conference on March 12, 2024, at 9:40 a.m. EST.

A listen-only live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed under the Events & Presentations section of the company's investor relations website: https://investor.campbellsoupcompany.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240304254693/en/