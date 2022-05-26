Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Campbell Soup Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPB   US1344291091

CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY

(CPB)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/25 04:00:02 pm EDT
47.98 USD   +0.46%
08:33aCampbell to Participate in a Fireside Chat at Deutsche Bank's 19th Annual dbAccess Global Consumer Conference
BU
05/25Campbell to Report Third-Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results on June 8, 2022
BU
05/25Campbell Soup Maintains Dividend at $0.37/Share; Payable on Aug. 1 to Shareholders of Record on July 7
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Campbell to Participate in a Fireside Chat at Deutsche Bank's 19th Annual dbAccess Global Consumer Conference

05/26/2022 | 08:33am EDT
Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) today announced that Mark Clouse, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mick Beekhuizen, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 10:20 a.m. CEST / 4:20 a.m. EDT at The Westin Paris Vendome in Paris, France.

The fireside chat will be a listen-only live webcast accessible at investor.campbellsoupcompany.com/events-presentations/. The webcast will be archived and available for replay following the presentation.

About Campbell Soup Company

For more than 150 years, Campbell (NYSE:CPB) has been connecting people through food they love. Generations of consumers have trusted Campbell to provide delicious and affordable food and beverages. Headquartered in Camden, N.J. since 1869, Campbell generated fiscal 2021 net sales of nearly $8.5 billion. Our portfolio includes iconic brands such as Campbell’s, Cape Cod, Goldfish, Kettle Brand, Lance, Late July, Milano, Pace, Pacific Foods, Pepperidge Farm, Prego, Snyder’s of Hanover, Swanson and V8. Campbell has a heritage of giving back and acting as a good steward of the environment. The company is a member of the Standard & Poor's 500 as well as the FTSE4Good and Bloomberg Gender-Equality Indices. For more information, visit www.campbellsoupcompany.com or follow company news on Twitter via @CampbellSoupCo.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 416 M - -
Net income 2022 803 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 688 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,9x
Yield 2022 3,10%
Capitalization 14 476 M 14 476 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,28x
EV / Sales 2023 2,22x
Nbr of Employees 14 100
Free-Float 60,3%
Managers and Directors
Mark A. Clouse President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mick J. Beekhuizen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Keith R. McLoughlin Chairman
Francisco Fraga Chief Technology & Information Officer, VP
Craig Slavtcheff Chief Innovation, Research & Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY10.40%14 476
NESTLÉ S.A.-10.36%327 566
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-5.94%86 315
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY31.34%49 952
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY11.09%48 811
THE HERSHEY COMPANY9.28%43 471