Campbell to Report Third-Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results on June 8, 2022

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) today announced that it will report its third-quarter fiscal 2022 financial results on June 8, 2022.

Mark Clouse, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mick Beekhuizen, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host an investor conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET to review these results. The company’s third-quarter earnings press release will be distributed prior to the call.

All interested parties are invited to listen to and view the webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET at investor.campbellsoupcompany.com/events-presentations/. Following the company's remarks, the conference call will include a question-and-answer session with the investment community. Participation by the press in the Q&A session is in listen-only mode. A copy of the presentation will be made available prior to the webcast.

Call-in details for the webcast are as follows:

Time/Date: Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. ET

Participant Toll Free Dial-In Number: 888-210-3346

Participant International Dial-In Number: +1 646-960-0253

Conference ID: 2518868

A transcript of the conference call will be posted on the company’s website within 24 hours of the event. A replay of the call will be available from approximately 11:00 a.m. ET on June 8, 2022, through 11:59 p.m. ET on June 28, 2022 at 800-770-2030 or +1 647-362-9199. The access code for the replay is 2518868.

About Campbell Soup Company

For more than 150 years, Campbell (NYSE: CPB) has been connecting people through food they love. Generations of consumers have trusted Campbell to provide delicious and affordable food and beverages. Headquartered in Camden, N.J. since 1869, Campbell generated fiscal 2021 net sales of nearly $8.5 billion. Our portfolio includes iconic brands such as Campbell’s, Cape Cod, Goldfish, Kettle Brand, Lance, Late July, Milano, Pace, Pacific Foods, Pepperidge Farm, Prego, Snyder’s of Hanover, Swanson and V8. Campbell has a heritage of giving back and acting as a good steward of the environment. The company is a member of the Standard & Poor's 500 as well as the FTSE4Good and Bloomberg Gender-Equality Indices. For more information, visit www.campbellsoupcompany.com or follow company news on Twitter via @CampbellSoupCo.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220525005118/en/