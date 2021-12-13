Campbell to Share Next Phase of Growth Strategy at Investor Day

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) executives will present at the company’s Investor Day tomorrow, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. ET to approximately 12:00 p.m. ET, as previously announced. The meeting will be held virtually.

Management presentations will include:

Mark Clouse, President and Chief Executive Officer, will provide an update on the company’s progress against the turnaround plan presented at Investor Day in 2019 and share Campbell’s strategic plan to unlock its full growth potential.

Valerie Oswalt, Executive Vice President and President, Snacks, on plans to elevate Snacks growth and margins.

Chris Foley, Executive Vice President and President, Meals & Beverages, on transforming center store for the next generation, including the next phase of the company’s Win in Soup strategy and plans to grow the company’s sauce business.

Mick Beekhuizen, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, detailing how Campbell is creating differentiated shareholder value. Beekhuizen will review the company’s outlook for strong cash flow generation and disciplined capital allocation.

A webcast, including audio, video and presentation slides will be available here. A live question-and-answer session will follow management’s prepared remarks.

Participants are encouraged to pre-register for this event at the above link and log in to the webcast approximately 5-10 minutes prior to the start of the event. Questions for presenters may be entered at any time during the event on the webcast dashboard.

A replay of the full video webcast and a full transcript, including the Q&A session, will be available within 48 hours following the conclusion of the event at investor.campbellsoupcompany.com.

About Campbell Soup Company

For more than 150 years, Campbell (NYSE: CPB) has been connecting people through food they love. Generations of consumers have trusted Campbell to provide delicious and affordable food and beverages. Headquartered in Camden, N.J. since 1869, Campbell generated fiscal 2021 net sales of nearly $8.5 billion. Our portfolio includes iconic brands such as Campbell’s, Cape Cod, Goldfish, Kettle Brand, Lance, Late July, Milano, Pace, Pacific Foods, Pepperidge Farm, Prego, Snyder’s of Hanover, Swanson and V8. Campbell has a heritage of giving back and acting as a good steward of the environment. The company is a member of the Standard & Poor's 500 as well as the FTSE4Good and Bloomberg Gender-Equality Indices. For more information, visit www.campbellsoupcompany.com or follow company news on Twitter via @CampbellSoupCo.

