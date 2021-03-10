Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Campbell Soup Company    CPB

CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY

(CPB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 03/10 10:42:23 am
45.7 USD   -2.62%
08:50aSECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Mixed Premarket Wednesday
MT
08:41aCAMPBELL SOUP  : Q2 2021 Earnings Presentation and Non-GAAP Reconciliation
PU
08:39aCAMPBELL SOUP  : Q2 2021 Earnings Press Release
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Campbell warns of challenging quarter as winter storm disrupts production

03/10/2021 | 10:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The logo and ticker for Campbell Soup Co. are displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - Campbell Soup Co said on Wednesday it expects current-quarter sales to be pressured due to supply chain disruptions caused by a major winter storm and deep freeze that engulfed several U.S. states.

The soups and snacks maker, which benefited from rising demand for its ready-to-eat or quick-fix meals during the pandemic, said its plant in Texas, where it makes Prego pasta sauces, was closed for two weeks in December.

An increasing number of COVID-19 cases also led to fewer staff operating its plant during winter, a key period for the soup maker when consumers seek comfort food.

"We crossed the double-digit line on absenteeism, which was really the highest we had seen," Chief Executive Officer Mark Clouse told analysts, adding that it led to delayed shipments.

"It really did reduce a little bit of our firepower as we had expected to be able to get in front of consumption and ship a bit ahead of it."

The company forecast sales to fall 3.5% to 2.5% in fiscal 2021, following a year when demand surged as consumers stockpiled on soups and snacks before the pandemic-induced lockdowns. A gradual reopening of restaurants and the rollout of vaccines could reduce consumers' reliance on packaged food.

J.P. Morgan analyst Ken Goldman said the forecast would be a let down to some investors, considering the food-at-home category has performed better than anticipated in general.

Campbell expects adjusted annual earnings between $3.03 and $3.11 per share, compared with analysts' average estimate of $3.03 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Second-quarter sales rose 5.4% to $2.28 billion, but fell below expectations of $2.30 billion.

Shares of Campbell were down about 2% in early trading.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2021
All news about CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY
08:50aSECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Mixed Premarket Wednesday
MT
08:41aCAMPBELL SOUP  : Q2 2021 Earnings Presentation and Non-GAAP Reconciliation
PU
08:39aCAMPBELL SOUP  : Q2 2021 Earnings Press Release
PU
07:51aCAMPBELL SOUP  : Fiscal Q2 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Gain
MT
07:34aCAMPBELL : Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:30aCAMPBELL SOUP  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
07:29aCampbell warns of challenging quarter as winter storm disrupts production
RE
07:24aCAMPBELL SOUP CO  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
07:16aCAMPBELL SOUP  : Earnings Flash (CPB) CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY Reports Q2 Revenue $..
MT
07:16aCAMPBELL SOUP  : Reports Second-Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results; Provides Fiscal 202..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 422 M - -
Net income 2021 880 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 993 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,1x
Yield 2021 3,12%
Capitalization 14 217 M 14 217 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,28x
EV / Sales 2022 2,26x
Nbr of Employees 14 500
Free-Float 64,5%
Chart CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Campbell Soup Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 50,22 $
Last Close Price 46,93 $
Spread / Highest target 25,7%
Spread / Average Target 7,02%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark A. Clouse President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mick J. Beekhuizen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Keith R. McLoughlin Chairman
Francisco Fraga Chief Technology & Information Officer, VP
Craig Slavtcheff Chief Innovation, Research & Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY-4.86%14 217
NESTLÉ S.A.-3.72%304 287
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-4.87%78 542
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY12.90%47 863
DANONE S.A5.32%43 704
GENERAL MILLS, INC.-1.77%35 096
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ