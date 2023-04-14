Former Campbell CEO Dale F. Morrison Passes Away

Former Campbell Soup Company President and Chief Executive Officer Dale F. Morrison passed away at the age of 74 on April 8, 2023, in Naples, Fla.

Morrison served as Campbell’s President and CEO from 1997 to 2000. He joined Campbell in 1995 as President of Pepperidge Farm, where he drove significant sales growth of iconic brands such as Goldfish crackers and Milano cookies. He became President of Campbell’s International and Specialty Foods division in 1996.

During his tenure, Campbell launched V8 Splash beverages, and Campbell’s Chunky soup began its National Football League sponsorship, which continues today.

