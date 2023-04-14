Advanced search
    CPB   US1344291091

CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY

(CPB)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:17:56 2023-04-14 am EDT
55.07 USD   -0.46%
10:00aFormer Campbell CEO Dale F. Morrison Passes Away
BU
09:29aStifel Reinstates Campbell Soup at Hold With $55 Price Target
MT
04/10North American Morning Briefing: Focus Turns to Inflation Data, Earnings
DJ
Former Campbell CEO Dale F. Morrison Passes Away

04/14/2023 | 10:00am EDT
Former Campbell Soup Company President and Chief Executive Officer Dale F. Morrison passed away at the age of 74 on April 8, 2023, in Naples, Fla.

Morrison served as Campbell’s President and CEO from 1997 to 2000. He joined Campbell in 1995 as President of Pepperidge Farm, where he drove significant sales growth of iconic brands such as Goldfish crackers and Milano cookies. He became President of Campbell’s International and Specialty Foods division in 1996.

During his tenure, Campbell launched V8 Splash beverages, and Campbell’s Chunky soup began its National Football League sponsorship, which continues today.

About Campbell Soup Company
For more than 150 years, Campbell (NYSE: CPB) has been connecting people through food they love. Generations of consumers have trusted Campbell to provide delicious and affordable food and beverages. Headquartered in Camden, N.J. since 1869, Campbell generated fiscal 2022 net sales of $8.6 billion. Our portfolio includes iconic brands such as Campbell’s, Cape Cod, Goldfish, Kettle Brand, Lance, Late July, Milano, Pace, Pacific Foods, Pepperidge Farm, Prego, Snyder’s of Hanover, Swanson and V8. Campbell has a heritage of giving back and acting as a good steward of the environment. The company is a member of the Standard & Poor’s 500 as well as the FTSE4Good and Bloomberg Gender-Equality Indices. For more information, visit www.campbellsoupcompany.com or follow company news on Twitter via @CampbellSoupCo.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY
Analyst Recommendations on CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 9 338 M - -
Net income 2023 857 M - -
Net Debt 2023 4 240 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 19,4x
Yield 2023 2,72%
Capitalization 16 567 M 16 567 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,23x
EV / Sales 2024 2,16x
Nbr of Employees 14 700
Free-Float 64,1%
Chart CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Campbell Soup Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 55,32 $
Average target price 53,28 $
Spread / Average Target -3,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark A. Clouse President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carrie L. Anderson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Keith R. McLoughlin Non-Executive Chairman
Craig Slavtcheff Chief Innovation, Research & Development Officer
Julia Anderson Chief Technology & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY-2.45%16 567
NESTLÉ S.A.4.18%335 660
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.5.69%96 021
THE HERSHEY COMPANY11.68%52 712
GENERAL MILLS, INC.3.70%51 070
KRAFT HEINZ-3.78%48 062
