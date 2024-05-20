New offering introduces pesto sauces to the predominately red sauce aisle

CAMDEN, N.J., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Campbell Soup Company is introducing a new line to Prego®: Creamy Pesto - a delicious, versatile and kid-friendly way to expand horizons in the kitchen beyond pasta. The new offering makes pesto approachable while offering a delicious taste created by a brand families trust and love.

The all-new Prego Creamy Pesto sauces bring more variety to the Italian sauce aisle dominated by red sauce, and creates a pour-able solution to a classic kitchen question – 'what should I cook with pesto?' The new Creamy Pesto Sauces combine the creaminess of Alfredo with the bright, herby taste of pesto. Made with real basil and fresh cream, the three distinct sauce varieties are a flavorful addition to any dish. They pair with classic spaghetti and ravioli, as well as inspire new ways to enhance vegetables, pizza, poultry, seafood, sandwiches and more.

"Pesto is seeing the largest amount of growth within the Italian Sauce category and yet is the smallest segment," said Caitlin Votava, Director of Marketing at Prego. "We've seen that everyone is craving more meal inspiration with new flavors, so we created Creamy Pesto sauces with a vision to elevate more than just pasta, while keeping weeknight dinners easy and flavorful."

The new assortment offers three delicious varieties:

Prego ® Creamy Basil Pesto – [ $2.82 ]: Made with fresh cream, Romano cheese and real basil it is a creamy twist to the beloved classic. Try it with this Creamy Chicken Pesto Sandwich recipe - perfect for lunch.

– [ ]: Made with fresh cream, Romano cheese and real basil it is a creamy twist to the beloved classic. Try it with this Prego ® Creamy Roasted Garlic Pesto - [ $2.82 ]: Made with fresh cream, Parmesan cheese, real basil and roasted garlic to provide a unique and flavor-packed experience. Spice up dinner with this Parmesan-Crusted Pesto Salmon Recipe .

- [ ]: Made with fresh cream, Parmesan cheese, real basil and roasted garlic to provide a unique and flavor-packed experience. Spice up dinner with this . Prego® Creamy Parmesan Pesto - [ $2.82 ]: Made with fresh cream, Parmesan cheese, real basil and roasted garlic, this is yet another creamy version of the classic for the parmesan lovers. Try it with this Pesto Spinach and Artichoke Dip recipe .

The new Prego® Creamy Pesto line is available at retailers nationwide. For recipes and inspiration, visit https://www.campbells.com/prego/recipe-collections/creamy-pesto-sauce-recipes/

For more information on Prego®, please visit prego.com and follow @Prego on TikTok, Instagram and Pinterest.

About Campbell

For more than 150 years, Campbell (NYSE:CPB) has been connecting people through food they love. Generations of consumers have trusted us to provide delicious and affordable food and beverages. Headquartered in Camden, N.J. since 1869, the company generated fiscal 2023 net sales of $9.4 billion. Our portfolio includes iconic brands such as Campbell's, Cape Cod, Goldfish, Kettle Brand, Lance, Late July, Milano, Michael Angelo's, noosa, Pace, Pacific Foods, Pepperidge Farm, Prego, Rao's, Snyder's of Hanover, Swanson and V8. Campbell has a heritage of giving back. The company is a member of the Standard & Poor's 500 as well as the FTSE4Good and Bloomberg Gender-Equality Indices. For more information, visit www.campbellsoupcompany.com.

Contact:

Antonia Scannapieco

antonia_scannapieco@campbells.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prego-introduces-new-line-of-creamy-pesto-sauces-unlocking-new-and-flavorful-ways-to-shake-up-mealtime-302149415.html

SOURCE Campbell's