Campine : 2020 actualisation in accordance with article 74, §8 of the Law of 1 April 2007

08/31/2020 | 02:25am EDT

31/08/2020 - 07:50

Transparency legislation: actualisation in accordance with Article 74, §8 of the Law of 1 April 2007

Detail of all acquisitions and transfers during the year 27/08/2019 - 30/08/2020

Scheme:

Voting rights

Voting rights

Voting rights

27/08/2019

30/08/2020

F.W. Hempel Metallurgical GmbH

71,86% (1.077.900)

71,86% (1.077.900)

Weißensteinstraße 70,

46149 Oberhausen,Germany

Explanation:

No changes occured in the shareholdership of Campine NV.

Changes in the participation of the controlling person in an entity holding shares of Campine NVNo indirect changes occurred in the participation of the controlling person, Mr F.-W.Hempel.

The denominator is 1,500,000 shares.

For further information you can contact Karin Leysen (tel. no +32 14 60 15 49)

(email: Karin.Leysen@campine.com)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Campine NV published this content on 31 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2020 06:24:03 UTC
