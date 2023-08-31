31/08/2023 - 08:15

Transparency legislation: actualisation in accordance with Article 74, §8 of the Law of 1 April 2007

Detail of all acquisitions and transfers during the year 31/08/22 - 30/08/2023

Scheme:

Voting rights

31/08/2022

30/08/2023

F.W. Hempel Metallurgical GmbH

71,86% (1.077.900)

Weißensteinstraße 70,

46149 Oberhausen,Germany

Explanation:

No changes occured in the shareholdership of Campine NV.

Changes in the participation of the controlling person in an entity holding shares of Campine NVNo indirect changes occurred in the participation of the controlling person.

The denominator is 1,500,000 shares.

For further information you can contact Karin Leysen (tel. no +32 14 60 15 49)

(email:Karin.Leysen@campine.com)

