31/08/2023 - 08:15
Transparency legislation: actualisation in accordance with Article 74, §8 of the Law of 1 April 2007
Detail of all acquisitions and transfers during the year 31/08/22 - 30/08/2023
Scheme:
Voting rights
Voting rights
Voting rights
31/08/2022
30/08/2023
F.W. Hempel Metallurgical GmbH
71,86% (1.077.900)
71,86% (1.077.900)
Weißensteinstraße 70,
46149 Oberhausen,Germany
Explanation:
No changes occured in the shareholdership of Campine NV.
Changes in the participation of the controlling person in an entity holding shares of Campine NVNo indirect changes occurred in the participation of the controlling person.
The denominator is 1,500,000 shares.
For further information you can contact Karin Leysen (tel. no +32 14 60 15 49)
(email:Karin.Leysen@campine.com)
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Campine NV published this content on 31 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2023 06:57:02 UTC.