Waste is our resource.

Recycling is our philosophy.

That's, in short, the mindset we've embraced since 1912.

It propels us to become smarter, more connected, and kinder to our planet.

Today, we take pride in our ability to turn post-consumer waste into high-quality materials. We recover, renew and repeat, with a focus on fully recycling batteries and producing flame retardants that play a crucial role in a safer society. We're all in for a zero-waste industry.

Why? To make circularity a reality for all - our clients, our dedicated team,

valued partners, and our society.

While staying true to our regional heritage, we've earned international respect as a trusted partner offering raw material solutions across various industries. We've expanded well beyond Belgium, establishing multiple sites in Europe and distributing to partners across the globe.

Together, we're taking the path towards a circular economy, where innovation and sustainability converge.

Ready to join hands?