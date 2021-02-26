Log in
Camping World : Announces 2021 Guidance

02/26/2021 | 03:28pm EST
Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) (the “Company,” “Camping World,” “we,” “us” or “our”), announces full year adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2021.

During Camping World’s Q4 and YE 2020 earnings call on February 25, 2021, Marcus Lemonis, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated that he is “very excited about the prospects for this year” and expects “adjusted EBITDA to be between $640 million on the low side to the high side of $690 million for 2021.”

About Camping World Holdings, Inc.
Camping World Holdings, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries) is America’s largest retailer of RVs and related products and services. Our vision is to build a long-term legacy business that makes RVing fun and easy, and our Camping World and Good Sam brands have been serving RV consumers since 1966. We strive to build long-term value for our customers, employees, and shareholders by combining a unique and comprehensive assortment of RV products and services with a national network of RV dealerships, service centers and customer support centers along with the industry’s most extensive online presence and a highly-trained and knowledgeable team of associates serving our customers, the RV lifestyle, and the communities in which we operate. We also believe that our Good Sam organization and family of programs and services uniquely enables us to connect with our customers as stewards of the RV enthusiast community and the RV lifestyle.

For more information, please visit www.CampingWorld.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation for Camping World’s adjusted EBITDA guidance to the corresponding GAAP measure on a forward-looking basis cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 concerning Camping World and other matters. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future prospects and financial performance, including expected adjusted EBITDA for 2021. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "targets," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are only predictions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition and results of operations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties that affect our business, including those described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed for the year ended December 30, 2020 with the SEC on February 26, 2021. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise. You are advised, however, to consult any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our public announcements and filings with the SEC.


© Business Wire 2021
