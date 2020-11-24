Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Camping World Holdings, Inc.    CWH

CAMPING WORLD HOLDINGS, INC.

(CWH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Camping World : Announces Deal to Acquire Paul Sherry RV in the Greater Dayton, Ohio Market

11/24/2020 | 08:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) (“Camping World”), the nation’s largest network of RV and outdoor lifestyle - centric retail locations, today announced an agreement to acquire Paul Sherry RV located in Piqua, Ohio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201124005266/en/

Camping World RV SuperCenter (Photo: Business Wire)

Camping World RV SuperCenter (Photo: Business Wire)

“This acquisition aligns with our strategy to expand into new markets throughout the country,” said Marcus Lemonis, Chairman of Camping World. “We are excited for the many growth opportunities that we see ahead to serve our current customers and to grow our presence in the greater Dayton, Ohio market.”

Located in Piqua, OH off I-75, Paul Sherry RV will be rebranded as Camping World offering a wide range of new and used travel trailers, fifth wheels and motorhomes from top manufacturers and brands; RV service, parts and accessories; outdoor lifestyle products; and its entire portfolio of Good Sam products and services.

The acquisition of Paul Sherry RV brings the count of the Company’s retail SuperCenters in the state of Ohio to a total of four; and this acquisition is in line with company’s future growth plans.

Camping World Holdings currently owns and operates over 160 SuperCenters nationwide, specializing in RV sales and service, RV parts and accessories, outdoor lifestyle products and its entire portfolio of Good Sam products and services. From new strategic acquisitions, new store development and facility upgrades, the Company’s network will continue to expand and evolve while serving its customers' outdoor, RV and camping needs.

Camping World Holdings is always looking for seasoned and professional RV sales associates, technicians, and retail support to assist with locations across the country. Individuals interested in applying for a position may visit http://www.campingworldcareers.com/.

About Camping World Holdings, Inc.

Camping World Holdings, headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois, is America’s leading recreational vehicle and outdoor retailer, offering an extensive assortment of recreational vehicles for sale, RV and camping gear, RV maintenance and repair, other outdoor and active sports products, and the industry’s broadest and deepest range of services, protection plans, products and resources. Since the Company's founding in 1966, Camping World has grown to become one of the most well-known destinations for everything RV, with more than 160 locations in 37 states and a comprehensive e-commerce platform. For more information, visit www.CampingWorld.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 concerning Camping World and other matters. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, our capital return strategy, and expected dividend payments are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as ‘‘may,’’ ‘‘will,’’ ‘‘should,’’ ‘‘expects,’’ ‘‘plans,’’ ‘‘anticipates,’’ ‘‘could,’’ ‘‘intends,’’ ‘‘targets,’’ ‘‘projects,’’ ‘‘contemplates,’’ ‘‘believes,’’ ‘‘estimates,’’ ‘‘predicts,’’ ‘‘potential’’ or ‘‘continue’’ or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are only predictions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition and results of operations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties that affect our business, including the important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed for the year ended December 31, 2019, as updated in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, and our other reports filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise. You are advised, however, to consult any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our public announcements and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


© Business Wire 2020
All news about CAMPING WORLD HOLDINGS, INC.
08:16aCAMPING WORLD : Announces Deal to Acquire Paul Sherry RV in the Greater Dayton, ..
BU
11/23CAMPING WORLD : Signs On As Title Sponsor of the Maui Invitational
BU
11/19CAMPING WORLD : Announces Deal to Acquire All RV Needs in the South Medford, Ore..
BU
11/18CAMPING WORLD : Declares Regular Quarterly and Special Dividend Totaling One Dol..
BU
11/17CAMPING WORLD : Announces Entry Into North Dakota with Agreement to Acquire Outl..
AQ
11/16CAMPING WORLD : Announces Entry Into North Dakota with Agreement to Acquire Outl..
BU
11/13CAMPING WORLD : Continues Expansion of RV Dealer Network with Planned Acquisitio..
AQ
11/12CAMPING WORLD : Continues Expansion of RV Dealer Network with Planned Acquisitio..
BU
11/11CAMPING WORLD : Announces Market Expansion with New SuperCenters in Texas, Louis..
AQ
11/09CAMPING WORLD : Announces Market Expansion with New SuperCenters in Texas, Louis..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 361 M - -
Net income 2020 232 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 085 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,3x
Yield 2020 1,04%
Capitalization 1 333 M 1 333 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,45x
EV / Sales 2021 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 11 508
Free-Float 34,3%
Chart CAMPING WORLD HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Camping World Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAMPING WORLD HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 38,75 $
Last Close Price 31,17 $
Spread / Highest target 60,4%
Spread / Average Target 24,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marcus Anthony Lemonis Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brent L. Moody President & Director
Tamara Ward Chief Operating Officer
Karin Bell Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Stephen Adams Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAMPING WORLD HOLDINGS, INC.111.47%1 333
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED92.48%18 042
AUTONATION, INC.27.53%5 449
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.17.32%4 733
INCHCAPE PLC-11.47%3 259
CHINA YONGDA AUTOMOBILES SERVICES HOLDINGS LIMITED70.99%3 089
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ