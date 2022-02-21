Camping World Announces New Line of RVs in Collaboration With Iconic Outdoor Brand, Eddie Bauer

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) (“Camping World”), America’s Recreation Dealer, today announced a partnership with Authentic Brands Group (ABG), a global brand development, marketing, and entertainment company, to launch a new line of towable and motorized RVs by the iconic outdoor brand, Eddie Bauer. The Eddie Bauer Edition RV line will be exclusive in the U.S. and provide the latest designer trends and innovations as consumers continue to seek affordability with premium selections for their RV and outdoor lifestyles.

“Eddie Bauer has been a leader in outdoor gear and apparel for over a century and we’re excited about the launch of the new towable and motorized lines under such a strong brand,” said Marcus Lemonis, CEO and Chairman of Camping World. “The Eddie Bauer brand is synonymous with inspiring, empowering and enabling people to live their adventure and we believe this new line will upgrade the outdoor experience for the next generation of RVers.”

The Eddie Bauer Edition recreational vehicles will be available online at CampingWorld.com, GanderRV.com, and retail locations nationwide for an estimated third quarter product launch.

The product offering will include several models of towable ultra-lite travel trailers, full-size travel trailers and mid-profile fifth wheels and Class A/B/C motorized units.

In addition, Camping World has secured the rights to market a variety of Eddie Bauer branded items via its retail stores and websites. Product assortment includes outdoor gear, apparel, and outerwear, camping accessories, outdoor furniture, bedding, and pet accessories.

Richard Goldberg, EVP of Business Development at Authentic Brands Group, owner of the Eddie Bauer brand, said, “Introducing Eddie Bauer RVs as a new category under Eddie Bauer in partnership with an established ABG partner delivers on our core strategy, while reinforcing the brand’s mission of making the outdoors accessible to all.”

About Camping World Holdings, Inc.

Camping World Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Lincolnshire, IL, (together with its subsidiaries) is America’s largest retailer of RVs and related products and services. Our vision is to build a long-term legacy business that makes RVing fun and easy, and our Camping World and Good Sam brands have been serving RV consumers since 1966. We strive to build long-term value for our customers, employees, and shareholders by combining a unique and comprehensive assortment of RV products and services with a national network of RV dealerships, service centers and customer support centers along with the industry’s most extensive online presence and a highly trained and knowledgeable team of associates serving our customers, the RV lifestyle, and the communities in which we operate. We also believe that our Good Sam organization and family of programs and services uniquely enables us to connect with our customers as stewards of the RV enthusiast community and the RV lifestyle. With over 185 locations in 40 states, Camping World, and sister company Gander RV, have grown to become prime destinations for everything RV. For more information, visit www.CampingWorld.com.

About Eddie Bauer

For more than 100 years, outdoor brand Eddie Bauer has been inspiring, enabling, and empowering people to live their adventure with products that are built to last. Its performance outerwear, apparel, footwear, accessories, and gear are available at eddiebauer.com and more than 200 stores in the U.S., Canada, Germany, and other international markets.

About Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group (ABG) is a brand development, marketing and entertainment company, which owns a portfolio of global media, entertainment and lifestyle brands. Headquartered in New York City, ABG elevates and builds the long-term value of more than 30 consumer brands and properties by partnering with best-in-class manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers. Its brands have a global retail footprint across the luxury, specialty, department store, mid-tier, mass and e-commerce channels and in more than 7,800* freestanding stores and shop-in-shops around the world.

ABG is committed to transforming brands by delivering compelling product, content, business and immersive experiences. It creates and activates original marketing strategies to drive the success of its brands across all consumer touchpoints, platforms and emerging media. ABG’s portfolio of iconic and world-renowned brands includes Marilyn Monroe®, Elvis Presley®, Muhammad Ali®, Shaquille O'Neal®, Dr. J®, Greg Norman®, Neil Lane®, Thalia®, Sports Illustrated®, Reebok®*, Eddie Bauer®, Spyder®, Volcom®, Airwalk®, Nautica®, Izod®, Forever 21®, Aéropostale®, Juicy Couture®, Vince Camuto®, Lucky Brand®, Nine West®, Jones New York®, Frederick's of Hollywood®, Adrienne Vittadini®, Van Heusen®, Arrow®, Tretorn®, Tapout®, Prince®, Vision Street Wear®, Brooks Brothers®, Barneys New York®, Judith Leiber®, Herve Leger®, Frye®, Hickey Freeman®, Hart Schaffner Marx®, Thomasville®, Drexel® and Henredon®. Pending acquisition in Q1 2022*. For more information, visit authenticbrands.com. Follow ABG on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 concerning Camping World and other matters.

