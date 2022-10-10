Advanced search
CAMPING WORLD HOLDINGS, INC.

(CWH)
2022-10-07
25.73 USD   -3.96%
08:09aCamping World Announces Strategic Appointment of SVP of Corporate Development and Investor Relations to Leadership Team
BU
09/28Camping World : Investor Presentation
PU
09/28Camping World Holdings, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
Camping World Announces Strategic Appointment of SVP of Corporate Development and Investor Relations to Leadership Team

10/10/2022
Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) (“Camping World”), America’s Recreation Dealer, today announced the appointment of Brett Andress to the role of SVP of Corporate Development and Investor Relations.

Mr. Andress will be responsible for developing and enhancing corporate initiatives, along with management and communication to the investment community to promote a deep understanding of the Company’s business strategies and performance.

Prior to joining Camping World, Mr. Andress was a Managing Director, Senior Equity Research Analyst at KeyBanc Capital Markets with a focus on the leisure sector over the past 10 years. He began his career at J.P. Morgan Asset Management and earned degrees in Finance and Accounting from Ohio University. Mr. Andress is a CFA® charterholder.

“As we work to grow our business, it is important for us to add new talent with specific skill sets to move us forward,” said Marcus Lemonis, Chairman and CEO of Camping World. “Brett’s knowledge of the investment community and specifically the leisure sector, makes him a valuable addition to our Leadership Team who can make an immediate impact."

About Camping World Holdings, Inc.

Camping World Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Lincolnshire, IL, (together with its subsidiaries) is America’s largest retailer of RVs and related products and services. Our vision is to build a long-term legacy business that makes RVing fun and easy, and our Camping World and Good Sam brands have been serving RV consumers since 1966. We strive to build long-term value for our customers, employees, and shareholders by combining a unique and comprehensive assortment of RV products and services with a national network of RV dealerships, service centers and customer support centers along with the industry’s most extensive online presence and a highly trained and knowledgeable team of associates serving our customers, the RV lifestyle, and the communities in which we operate. We also believe that our Good Sam organization and family of programs and services uniquely enable us to connect with our customers as stewards of the RV enthusiast community and the RV lifestyle. With RV sales and service locations in 42 states, Camping World has grown to become the prime destinations for everything RV. For more information, visit www.CampingWorld.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 concerning Camping World and other matters. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Statements about our business plans and future growth are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as ‘‘may,’’ ‘‘will,’’ ‘‘should,’’ ‘‘expects,’’ ‘‘plans,’’ ‘‘anticipates,’’ ‘‘could,’’ ‘‘intends,’’ ‘‘targets,’’ ‘‘projects,’’ ‘‘contemplates,’’ ‘‘believes,’’ ‘‘estimates,’’ ‘‘predicts,’’ ‘‘potential’’ or ‘‘continue’’ or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are only predictions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties that affect our business, including those described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed for the year ended December 31, 2021, with the SEC on February 24, 2022, and our other reports filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise. You are advised, however, to consult any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our public announcements and filings with the SEC.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 926 M - -
Net income 2022 338 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 291 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,57x
Yield 2022 2,91%
Capitalization 1 077 M 1 077 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,34x
EV / Sales 2023 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 12 834
Free-Float 32,8%
Chart CAMPING WORLD HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Camping World Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAMPING WORLD HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 25,73 $
Average target price 35,11 $
Spread / Average Target 36,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marcus Anthony Lemonis Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brent L. Moody President & Director
Karin L. Bell Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Tamara Ward Chief Operating Officer
Andris A. Baltins Independent Director
