Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) (“Camping World”), the World’s Largest Recreation Dealer, today announced the appointment of several key hires to its field operations leadership team.

Marcus Lemonis, Chairman and CEO of Camping World commented, “As we continue to capitalize on today’s dealership acquisition landscape, it's equally important that we strengthen our field leadership bench by aggressively attracting the industry’s best talent. These recent strategic additions to our team bring regional expertise and national leadership skills, which we expect to help optimize and grow our presence across the country, organically and through future dealership acquisitions.”

Tom Hamil joins as an SVP leading dealership operations for the Midwest Region, including Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Illinois. Prior to joining Camping World, Mr. Hamil was the Chief Operating Officer at Kunes RV from 2019 to 2023, where he helped grow the organization from one dealership to 13 dealerships during his tenure. His experience spans 30 plus years across both the automotive and RV industries.

Mark Bodnar joins as a Market Manager leading Pennsylvania. Prior to joining Camping World, Mr. Bodnar held various leadership positions at Blue Compass RV and Blue Dog RV from 2019 to 2023. Prior to that, Mr. Bodnar held positions with Highland Ridge RV and Starcraft RV. His experience spans 20 plus years across the RV industry.

Kalen Snelson joins as a Market Manager leading Idaho and Washington. Prior to joining Camping World, Mr. Snelson held various leadership positions at Blue Compass RV and Blue Dog RV from 2018 to 2023. His experience spans 10 plus years across the RV industry.

David Corder joins as a Regional Service Director currently based in the Southeast and assisting in the Company’s dealership integration process. Prior to joining Camping World, Mr. Corder was a Regional Parts and Service Director for Campers Inn RV from 2018 to 2023. His experience spans 15 plus years across both the automotive and RV industries.

