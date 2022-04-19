Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Camping World Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CWH   US13462K1097

CAMPING WORLD HOLDINGS, INC.

(CWH)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/19 04:00:02 pm EDT
28.20 USD   +3.79%
04:12pCamping World Holdings, Inc. Announces Date of First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Conference Call
BU
04/13DA Davidson Starts Camping World Holdings at Neutral With $29 Price Target
MT
03/03NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Oil Prices Top -3-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Camping World Holdings, Inc. Announces Date of First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Conference Call

04/19/2022 | 04:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) (the "Company") today announced that its financial results for the first quarter fiscal 2022 will be released after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. The Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 4 at 7:30 a.m. Central Time to discuss the financial results.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 877-425-9470 (international callers please dial 1-201-389-0878) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at http://investor.campingworld.com.

A taped replay of the conference call will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and can be accessed both online and by dialing 844-512-2921 (international callers please dial 412-317-6671). The pin number to access the telephone replay is 13729203. The replay will be available until May 11, 2022.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Lincolnshire, IL, (together with its subsidiaries) is America’s largest retailer of RVs and related products and services. Our vision is to build a long-term legacy business that makes RVing fun and easy, and our Camping World and Good Sam brands have been serving RV consumers since 1966. We strive to build long-term value for our customers, employees, and shareholders by combining a unique and comprehensive assortment of RV products and services with a national network of RV dealerships, service centers and customer support centers along with the industry’s most extensive online presence and a highly trained and knowledgeable team of associates serving our customers, the RV lifestyle, and the communities in which we operate. We also believe that our Good Sam organization and family of programs and services uniquely enables us to connect with our customers as stewards of the RV enthusiast community and the RV lifestyle. With over 185 locations in 42 states, Camping World, and sister company Gander RV, have grown to become prime destinations for everything RV.

For more information, visit www.CampingWorld.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about CAMPING WORLD HOLDINGS, INC.
04:12pCamping World Holdings, Inc. Announces Date of First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Confe..
BU
04/13DA Davidson Starts Camping World Holdings at Neutral With $29 Price Target
MT
03/03NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Oil Prices Top -3-
DJ
03/02JPMorgan Adjusts Price Target for Camping World Holdings to $58 From $66, Maintains Ove..
MT
03/02Truist Securities Downgrades Camping World Holdings to Hold from Buy, Adjusts Price Tar..
MT
02/26Marquette gets $15 million from Camping World CEO Lemonis
AQ
02/24Truist Securities Lowers Camping World Holdings Price Target to $42 From $52, Maintains..
MT
02/24Monness Crespi Hardt Lowers Camping World Holdings Price Target to $45 From $60, Mainta..
MT
02/24Stephens Lowers Camping World Holdings Price Target to $51 From $60, Maintains Overweig..
MT
02/24JPMorgan Adjusts Price Target on Camping World Holdings to $58 From $66, Reiterates Ove..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CAMPING WORLD HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 179 M - -
Net income 2022 441 M - -
Net Debt 2022 894 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,88x
Yield 2022 2,48%
Capitalization 1 146 M 1 146 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,28x
EV / Sales 2023 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 12 834
Free-Float 34,7%
Chart CAMPING WORLD HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Camping World Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAMPING WORLD HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 27,17 $
Average target price 40,56 $
Spread / Average Target 49,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marcus Anthony Lemonis Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brent L. Moody President & Director
Karin L. Bell Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Tamara Ward Chief Operating Officer
Andris A. Baltins Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAMPING WORLD HOLDINGS, INC.-32.75%1 146
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-11.02%16 659
D'IETEREN GROUP-16.67%8 225
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.-9.95%7 465
AUTONATION, INC.-11.75%6 329
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.-10.32%3 592