Camping World Holdings, Inc. : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results and Announces Stock Repurchase Program

11/02/2020 | 07:32am EST

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) (the “Company”), America’s largest retailer of recreational vehicles (“RVs”) and related services and products, today reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Marcus Lemonis, Chairman and CEO of Camping World Holdings, Inc. stated, “I am very pleased with our team’s performance in the third quarter. Coming off of an extremely positive second quarter, demand remained strong and we were able to achieve record breaking third quarter results with net income of $155 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $217 million. Our ability to focus on fundamentals including maximizing gross margins and maintaining expense controls was key to our success in the quarter. Our year to date net income was $304 million and Adjusted EBITDA was $474 million.”

Third quarter operating highlights and year-over-year comparisons:

  • Revenue increased 21.0%, or $290.8 million, to $1.679 billion;
  • Gross profit increased 57.5% to $533.1 million and gross margin increased 737 basis points to 31.8%;
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 7.8% to $323.0 million and selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of gross profit were 60.6% for the third quarter and 65.1% for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020;
  • Net income increased 337.2% to $154.8 million and net income margin was 9.2% for the third quarter and 7.0% for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020;
  • Adjusted EBITDA(1) increased 258.4% to $217.0 million and adjusted EBITDA margin was 12.9% for the third quarter and 11.0% for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020; and
  • Cash and cash equivalents, maintained in our primary cash accounts, was $482.6 million on September 30, 2020 and we also maintained an additional $104.3 million of cash in our floorplan interest offset account on September 30, 2020;

  • The total leverage ratio under our senior secured credit facilities was 2.3x at September 30, 2020 and we expect the total leverage ratio to be below 2.0x at December 31, 2020.

2020 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance Update(2)

As a result of our financial performance during the three months ended September 30, 2020, we are updating our 2020 Adjusted EBITDA guidance from a range of $460 million to $490 million to a revised range of $495 million to $515 million.

________________

(1)

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP measures. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, see the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section later in this press release.

(2)

Updated guidance provided on November 2, 2020. Prior guidance provided on September 14, 2020.

Stock Repurchase Program

On October 30, 2020, the Company’s Board of Directors authorized a stock repurchase program for the repurchase of up to $100.0 million of the Company’s Class A common stock, expiring on October 31, 2022. Repurchases under the program may be made in the open market, in privately negotiated transactions or otherwise, with the amount and timing of repurchases to be determined at the Company’s discretion, depending on market conditions and corporate needs. Open market repurchases will be structured to occur in accordance with applicable federal securities laws, including within the pricing and volume requirements of Rule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company may also, from time to time, enter into Rule 10b5-1 plans to facilitate repurchases of its shares under this authorization. This program does not obligate the Company to acquire any particular amount of Class A common stock and the program may be extended, modified, suspended or discontinued at any time at the Board’s discretion. The Company expects to fund the repurchases using cash on hand.

Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Information

A conference call to discuss the Company’s third quarter 2020 financial results is scheduled for today, November 2, 2020, at 3:00pm Eastern Time. Investors and analysts can participate on the conference call by dialing (888) 394-8218 or (323) 701-0225 and using conference ID# 8428019. Interested parties can also listen to a live webcast or replay of the conference call by logging on to the Investor Relations section on the Company’s website at http://investor.campingworld.com. The replay of the conference call webcast will be available on the investor relations website for approximately 90 days.

Presentation

This press release presents historical results for the periods presented of the Company and its subsidiaries, which are presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), unless noted as a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company’s initial public offering (“IPO”) and related reorganization transactions (“Reorganization Transactions”) that occurred on October 6, 2016 resulted in the Company as the sole managing member of CWGS Enterprises, LLC (“CWGS, LLC”), with sole voting power in and control of the management of CWGS, LLC. Despite its position as sole managing member of CWGS, LLC, the Company has a minority economic interest in CWGS, LLC. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 47.7% of CWGS, LLC. Accordingly, the Company consolidates the financial results of CWGS, LLC and reports a non-controlling interest in its consolidated financial statements. Unless otherwise indicated, all financial comparisons in this press release compare our financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 to our financial results from the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

About Camping World Holdings, Inc.

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries) is America’s largest retailer of RVs and related products and services. Our vision is to build a long-term legacy business that makes RVing fun and easy, and our Camping World and Good Sam brands have been serving RV consumers since 1966. We strive to build long-term value for our customers, employees, and stockholders by combining a unique and comprehensive assortment of RV products and services with a national network of RV dealerships, service centers and customer support centers along with the industry’s most extensive online presence and a highly-trained and knowledgeable team of associates serving our customers, the RV lifestyle, and the communities in which we operate. We also believe that our Good Sam organization and family of programs and services uniquely enables us to connect with our customers as stewards of the RV enthusiast community and the RV lifestyle.

For more information, please visit www.CampingWorld.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements about our business plans and goals, including the impact of COVID-19 on our business, future financial results and financial condition, our expected leverage ratio, demand for our products, our liquidity and working capital, our stock repurchase program, and our beliefs regarding our competitive position and prospects for the future. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations.

These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on our business, financial results and financial condition; our ability to execute and achieve the expected benefits of our 2019 Strategic Shift; the availability of financing to us and our customers; fuel shortages or high prices for fuel; the success of our manufacturers; general economic conditions in our markets; changes in consumer preferences; competition in our industry; risks related to acquisitions and expansion into new markets; our failure to maintain the strength and value of our brands; our ability to manage our inventory; fluctuations in our same store sales; the cyclical and seasonal nature of our business; our dependence on the availability of adequate capital and risks related to our debt; our reliance on four fulfillment and distribution centers; natural disasters, including epidemic outbreaks; risks associated with selling goods manufactured abroad; our dependence on our relationships with third party suppliers; our ability to retain senior executives and attract and retain other qualified employees; risks associated with leasing substantial amounts of space; regulatory risks; data privacy and cybersecurity risks; risks related to our intellectual property; the impact of ongoing or future lawsuits against us and certain of our officers and directors; and risks related to our organizational structure.

These and other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed for the year ended December 31, 2019, as updated in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, and our other reports filed with the SEC could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change, except as required under applicable law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Camping World Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)

(In Thousands Except Per Share Amounts)

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Revenue:
Good Sam Services and Plans

$

45,941

 

$

42,235

 

$

137,668

 

$

133,895

 

RV and Outdoor Retail
New vehicles

 

907,588

 

 

680,716

 

 

2,303,080

 

 

1,989,163

 

Used vehicles

 

298,651

 

 

247,151

 

 

780,226

 

 

672,908

 

Products, service and other

 

276,622

 

 

290,771

 

 

680,417

 

 

760,073

 

Finance and insurance, net

 

138,779

 

 

114,466

 

 

378,553

 

 

334,582

 

Good Sam Club

 

11,172

 

 

12,633

 

 

32,827

 

 

36,467

 

Subtotal

 

1,632,812

 

 

1,345,737

 

 

4,175,103

 

 

3,793,193

 

Total revenue

 

1,678,753

 

 

1,387,972

 

 

4,312,771

 

 

3,927,088

 

 
Costs applicable to revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below):
Good Sam Club Services and Plans

 

18,600

 

 

19,401

 

 

55,693

 

 

58,878

 

RV and Outdoor Retail
New vehicles

 

730,175

 

 

598,718

 

 

1,909,187

 

 

1,743,161

 

Used vehicles

 

223,033

 

 

194,947

 

 

595,655

 

 

530,474

 

Products, service and other

 

171,666

 

 

233,174

 

 

421,276

 

 

537,885

 

Good Sam Club

 

2,130

 

 

3,259

 

 

6,510

 

 

9,900

 

Subtotal

 

1,127,004

 

 

1,030,098

 

 

2,932,628

 

 

2,821,420

 

Total costs applicable to revenue

 

1,145,604

 

 

1,049,499

 

 

2,988,321

 

 

2,880,298

 

 
Gross profit:
Good Sam Services and Plans

 

27,341

 

 

22,834

 

 

81,975

 

 

75,017

 

RV and Outdoor Retail
New vehicles

 

177,413

 

 

81,998

 

 

393,893

 

 

246,002

 

Used vehicles

 

75,618

 

 

52,204

 

 

184,571

 

 

142,434

 

Products, service and other

 

104,956

 

 

57,597

 

 

259,141

 

 

222,188

 

Finance and insurance, net

 

138,779

 

 

114,466

 

 

378,553

 

 

334,582

 

Good Sam Club

 

9,042

 

 

9,374

 

 

26,317

 

 

26,567

 

Subtotal

 

505,808

 

 

315,639

 

 

1,242,475

 

 

971,773

 

Total gross profit

 

533,149

 

 

338,473

 

 

1,324,450

 

 

1,046,790

 

 
Operating expenses:
Selling, general, and administrative

 

322,990

 

 

299,564

 

 

862,237

 

 

870,995

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

12,304

 

 

14,104

 

 

38,949

 

 

41,644

 

Long-lived asset impairment

 

4,378

 

 

50,025

 

 

10,947

 

 

50,025

 

Lease termination

 

505

 

 

 

 

1,957

 

 

 

(Gain) loss on disposal of assets

 

(121

)

 

7,087

 

 

662

 

 

9,247

 

Total operating expenses

 

340,056

 

 

370,780

 

 

914,752

 

 

971,911

 

 
Income (loss) from operations

 

193,093

 

 

(32,307

)

 

409,698

 

 

74,879

 

 
Other income (expense):
Floor plan interest expense

 

(3,015

)

 

(9,005

)

 

(16,717

)

 

(31,884

)

Other interest expense, net

 

(12,896

)

 

(17,568

)

 

(42,101

)

 

(53,422

)

Tax Receivable Agreement liability adjustment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

8,477

 

Total other expense

 

(15,911

)

 

(26,573

)

 

(58,818

)

 

(76,829

)

 
Income before income taxes

 

177,182

 

 

(58,880

)

 

350,880

 

 

(1,950

)

Income tax expense

 

(22,398

)

 

(6,383

)

 

(47,003

)

 

(37,497

)

Net income (loss)

 

154,784

 

 

(65,263

)

 

303,877

 

 

(39,447

)

Less: net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests

 

(96,734

)

 

34,571

 

 

(195,910

)

 

7,377

 

Net income (loss) attributable to Camping World Holdings, Inc.

$

58,050

 

$

(30,692

)

$

107,967

 

$

(32,070

)

 
Earnings (loss) per share of Class A common stock:
Basic

$

1.46

 

$

(0.82

)

$

2.81

 

$

(0.86

)

Diluted

$

1.44

 

$

(0.82

)

$

2.77

 

$

(0.86

)

Weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding:
Basic

 

39,880

 

 

37,361

 

 

38,356

 

 

37,266

 

Diluted

 

40,872

 

 

37,361

 

 

89,882

 

 

37,266

 

Camping World Holdings, Inc.
Supplemental Data

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Increase

 

Percent

2020

 

2019

 

(decrease)

 

Change

Unit sales
New vehicles

 

23,177

 

 

18,592

 

 

4,585

 

24.7

%

Used vehicles

 

10,530

 

 

10,061

 

 

469

 

4.7

%

Total

 

33,707

 

 

28,653

 

 

5,054

 

17.6

%

Average selling price
New vehicles

$

39,159

 

$

36,613

 

$

2,546

 

7.0

%

Used vehicles

$

28,362

 

$

24,565

 

$

3,797

 

15.5

%

 
Same store unit sales
New vehicles

 

21,038

 

 

16,995

 

 

4,043

 

23.8

%

Used vehicles

 

9,577

 

 

9,510

 

 

67

 

0.7

%

Total

 

30,615

 

 

26,505

 

 

4,110

 

15.5

%

 
Same store revenue ($ in 000's)
New vehicles

$

830,242

 

$

628,419

 

$

201,822

 

32.1

%

Used vehicles

 

276,302

 

 

237,896

 

 

38,406

 

16.1

%

Products, service and other

 

183,439

 

 

144,301

 

 

39,139

 

27.1

%

Finance and insurance, net

 

127,924

 

 

106,728

 

 

21,196

 

19.9

%

Total

$

1,417,908

 

$

1,117,344

 

$

300,563

 

26.9

%

 
Average gross profit per unit
New vehicles

$

7,655

 

$

4,410

 

$

3,244

 

73.6

%

Used vehicle

$

7,181

 

$

5,189

 

$

1,992

 

38.4

%

Finance and insurance, net per vehicle unit

$

4,117

 

$

3,995

 

$

122

 

3.1

%

Total vehicle front-end yield(1)

$

11,624

 

$

8,679

 

$

2,945

 

33.9

%

 
Gross margin
Good Sam Services and Plans

 

59.5

%

 

54.1

%

 

545

 

bps
New vehicles

 

19.5

%

 

12.0

%

 

750

 

bps
Used vehicles

 

25.3

%

 

21.1

%

 

420

 

bps
Products, service and other

 

37.9

%

 

19.8

%

 

1,813

 

bps
Finance and insurance, net

 

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

unch. bps
Good Sam Club

 

80.9

%

 

74.2

%

 

673

 

bps
Subtotal RV and Outdoor Retail

 

31.0

%

 

23.5

%

 

752

 

bps
Total gross margin

 

31.8

%

 

24.4

%

 

737

 

bps
 
Inventories ($ in 000's)
New vehicles

$

557,070

 

$

874,168

 

$

(317,098

)

(36.3

%)

Used vehicles

 

124,167

 

 

163,348

 

 

(39,181

)

(24.0

%)

Products, parts, accessories and misc.

 

246,485

 

 

342,698

 

 

(96,213

)

(28.1

%)

Total RV and Outdoor Retail inventories

$

927,722

 

$

1,380,214

 

$

(452,492

)

(32.8

%)

 
Vehicle inventory per location ($ in 000's)
New vehicle inventory per dealer location

$

3,665

 

$

5,714

 

$

(2,049

)

(35.9

%)

Used vehicle inventory per dealer location

$

817

 

$

1,068

 

$

(251

)

(23.5

%)

 
Vehicle inventory turnover(2)
New vehicle inventory turnover

 

2.7

 

 

2.1

 

 

0.6

 

27.1

%

Used vehicle inventory turnover

 

5.2

 

 

4.9

 

 

0.3

 

6.9

%

 
Retail locations
RV dealerships

 

152

 

 

153

 

 

(1

)

(0.7

%)

RV service & retail centers

 

10

 

 

13

 

 

(3

)

(23.1

%)

Subtotal

 

162

 

 

166

 

 

(4

)

(2.4

%)

Other retail stores

 

1

 

 

43

 

 

(42

)

(97.7

%)

Total

 

163

 

 

209

 

 

(46

)

(22.0

%)

 
Other data
Active Customers(3)

 

5,273,707

 

 

5,244,844

 

 

28,863

 

0.6

%

Good Sam Club members

 

2,074,264

 

 

2,172,162

 

 

(97,898

)

(4.5

%)

Finance and insurance, net gross profit as a % of total vehicle revenue

 

11.5

%

 

12.3

%

 

(83

)

bps

n/a

 

Same store locations

 

142

 

 

n/a

 

 

n/a

 

n/a

 

(1) Front end yield is calculated as gross profit from new vehicles, used vehicles and finance and insurance (net), divided by combined new and used retail units sold.

(2) Inventory turnover calculated as vehicle costs applicable to revenue divided by average of beginning and ending vehicle inventory.

(3) An Active Customer is a customer who has transacted with us in any of the eight most recently completed fiscal quarters prior to the date of measurement.

Camping World Holdings, Inc.
Supplemental Data

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

Increase

 

Percent

2020

 

2019

 

(decrease)

 

Change

Unit sales
New vehicles

 

64,553

 

 

56,514

 

 

8,039

 

14.2

%

Used vehicles

 

30,830

 

 

29,047

 

 

1,783

 

6.1

%

Total

 

95,383

 

 

85,561

 

 

9,822

 

11.5

%

Average selling price
New vehicles

$

35,677

 

$

35,198

 

$

480

 

1.4

%

Used vehicles

$

25,307

 

$

23,166

 

$

2,141

 

9.2

%

 
Same store unit sales
New vehicles

 

58,421

 

 

52,676

 

 

5,745

 

10.9

%

Used vehicles

 

28,098

 

 

27,813

 

 

285

 

1.0

%

Total

 

86,519

 

 

80,489

 

 

6,030

 

7.5

%

 
Same store revenue ($ in 000's)
New vehicles

$

2,099,448

 

$

1,874,312

 

$

225,136

 

12.0

%

Used vehicles

 

724,166

 

 

652,874

 

 

71,291

 

10.9

%

Products, service and other

 

447,239

 

 

405,062

 

 

42,177

 

10.4

%

Finance and insurance, net

 

348,147

 

 

317,874

 

 

30,273

 

9.5

%

Total

$

3,618,999

 

$

3,250,121

 

$

368,878

 

11.3

%

 
Average gross profit per unit
New vehicles

$

6,102

 

$

4,353

 

$

1,749

 

40.2

%

Used vehicle

$

5,987

 

$

4,904

 

$

1,083

 

22.1

%

Finance and insurance, net per vehicle unit

$

3,969

 

$

3,910

 

$

58

 

1.5

%

Total vehicle front-end yield(1)

$

10,033

 

$

8,450

 

$

1,583

 

18.7

%

 
Gross margin
Good Sam Services and Plans

 

59.5

%

 

56.0

%

 

352

 

bps
New vehicles

 

17.1

%

 

12.4

%

 

474

 

bps
Used vehicles

 

23.7

%

 

21.2

%

 

249

 

bps
Products, service and other

 

38.1

%

 

29.2

%

 

885

 

bps
Finance and insurance, net

 

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

unch. bps
Good Sam Club

 

80.2

%

 

72.9

%

 

732

 

bps
Subtotal RV and Outdoor Retail

 

29.8

%

 

25.6

%

 

414

 

bps
Total gross margin

 

30.7

%

 

26.7

%

 

405

 

bps
 
Inventories ($ in 000's)
New vehicles

$

557,070

 

$

874,168

 

$

(317,098

)

(36.3

%)

Used vehicles

 

124,167

 

 

163,348

 

 

(39,181

)

(24.0

%)

Products, parts, accessories and misc.

 

246,485

 

 

342,698

 

 

(96,213

)

(28.1

%)

Total RV and Outdoor Retail inventories

$

927,722

 

$

1,380,214

 

$

(452,492

)

(32.8

%)

 
Vehicle inventory per location ($ in 000's)
New vehicle inventory per dealer location

$

3,665

 

$

5,714

 

$

(2,049

)

(35.9

%)

Used vehicle inventory per dealer location

$

817

 

$

1,068

 

$

(251

)

(23.5

%)

 
Vehicle inventory turnover(2)
New vehicle inventory turnover

 

2.7

 

 

2.1

 

 

0.6

 

27.1

%

Used vehicle inventory turnover

 

5.2

 

 

4.9

 

 

0.3

 

6.9

%

 
Retail locations
RV dealerships

 

152

 

 

153

 

 

(1

)

(0.7

%)

RV service & retail centers

 

10

 

 

13

 

 

(3

)

(23.1

%)

Subtotal

 

162

 

 

166

 

 

(4

)

(2.4

%)

Other retail stores

 

1

 

 

43

 

 

(42

)

(97.7

%)

Total

 

163

 

 

209

 

 

(46

)

(22.0

%)

 
Other data
Active Customers(3)

 

5,273,707

 

 

5,244,844

 

 

28,863

 

0.6

%

Good Sam Club members

 

2,074,264

 

 

2,172,162

 

 

(97,898

)

(4.5

%)

Finance and insurance, net gross profit as a % of total vehicle revenue

 

12.3

%

 

12.6

%

 

(29

)

bps

n/a

 

Same store locations

 

142

 

 

n/a

 

 

n/a

 

n/a

 

(1) Front end yield is calculated as gross profit from new vehicles, used vehicles and finance and insurance (net), divided by combined new and used retail units sold.

(2) Inventory turnover calculated as vehicle costs applicable to revenue divided by average of beginning and ending vehicle inventory.

(3) An Active Customer is a customer who has transacted with us in any of the eight most recently completed fiscal quarters prior to the date of measurement.

Camping World Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
($ in Thousands Except Per Share Amounts)
 

September 30,

 

December 31,

2020

 

2019

Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents

$

482,640

 

$

147,521

 

Contracts in transit

 

85,004

 

 

44,947

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

82,135

 

 

81,847

 

Inventories

 

927,722

 

 

1,358,539

 

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

42,893

 

 

57,827

 

Total current assets

 

1,620,394

 

 

1,690,681

 

Property and equipment, net

 

313,496

 

 

314,374

 

Operating lease assets

 

781,615

 

 

807,537

 

Deferred tax asset, net

 

159,853

 

 

129,710

 

Intangibles assets, net

 

27,741

 

 

29,707

 

Goodwill

 

387,066

 

 

386,941

 

Other assets

 

16,675

 

 

17,290

 

Total assets

$

3,306,840

 

$

3,376,240

 

Liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable

$

203,311

 

$

106,959

 

Accrued liabilities

 

159,289

 

 

130,316

 

Deferred revenues

 

94,129

 

 

87,093

 

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

 

60,933

 

 

58,613

 

Current portion of Tax Receivable Agreement liability

 

8,187

 

 

6,563

 

Current portion of long-term debt

 

14,355

 

 

14,085

 

Notes payable – floor plan, net

 

430,514

 

 

848,027

 

Other current liabilities

 

61,614

 

 

44,298

 

Total current liabilities

 

1,032,332

 

 

1,295,954

 

Operating lease obligations, net of current portion

 

818,452

 

 

843,312

 

Tax Receivable Agreement liability, net of current portion

 

131,802

 

 

108,228

 

Revolving line of credit

 

20,885

 

 

40,885

 

Long-term debt, net of current portion

 

1,150,513

 

 

1,153,551

 

Deferred revenues

 

62,449

 

 

58,079

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

58,189

 

 

35,467

 

Total liabilities

 

3,274,622

 

 

3,535,476

 

Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity (deficit):
Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share – 20,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019

 

 

 

 

Class A common stock, par value $0.01 per share – 250,000,000 shares authorized; 43,001,308 issued and 42,724,586 outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and 37,701,584 issued and 37,488,989 outstanding as of December 31, 2019

 

427

 

 

375

 

Class B common stock, par value $0.0001 per share – 75,000,000 shares authorized; 69,066,445 issued as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019; and 45,999,132 and 50,706,629 outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019

 

5

 

 

5

 

Class C common stock, par value $0.0001 per share – one share authorized, issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019

 

 

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

55,733

 

 

50,152

 

Retained earnings (deficit)

 

6,033

 

 

(83,134

)

Total stockholders' equity (deficit) attributable to Camping World Holdings, Inc.

 

62,198

 

 

(32,602

)

Non-controlling interests

 

(29,980

)

 

(126,634

)

Total stockholders' equity (deficit)

 

32,218

 

 

(159,236

)

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)

$

3,306,840

 

$

3,376,240

 

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share of Class A common stock is computed by dividing net income (loss) available to Camping World Holdings, Inc. by the weighted-average number of shares of Class A common stock outstanding during the period. Diluted earnings per share of Class A common stock is computed by dividing net income (loss) available to Camping World Holdings, Inc. by the weighted-average number of shares of Class A common stock outstanding adjusted to give effect to potentially dilutive securities.

The following table sets forth reconciliations of the numerators and denominators used to compute basic and diluted earnings per share of Class A common stock (unaudited):

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

(In thousands except per share amounts)

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Numerator:
Net income (loss)

$

154,784

 

$

(65,263

)

$

303,877

 

$

(39,447

)

Less: net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests

 

(96,734

)

 

34,571

 

 

(195,910

)

 

7,377

 

Net income (loss) attributable to Camping World Holdings, Inc. — basic and diluted

$

58,050

 

$

(30,692

)

$

107,967

 

$

(32,070

)

Add: reallocation of net income attributable to non-controlling interests from the assumed dilitive effect of stock options and RSUs

 

794

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Add: reallocation of net income attributable to non-controlling interests from the assumed exchange of common units of CWGS, LLC for Class A common stock

 

 

 

 

 

140,811

 

 

 

Net income (loss) attributable to Camping World Holdings, Inc. - diluted

$

58,844

 

$

(30,692

)

$

248,778

 

$

(32,070

)

Denominator:
Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding — basic and diluted

 

39,880

 

 

37,361

 

 

38,356

 

 

37,266

 

Dilutive options to purchase Class A common stock

 

191

 

 

 

 

64

 

 

 

Dilutive restricted stock units

 

801

 

 

 

 

508

 

 

 

Dilutive common units of CWGS, LLC that are convertible into Class A common stock

 

 

 

 

 

50,954

 

 

 

Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding — diluted

 

40,872

 

 

37,361

 

 

89,882

 

 

37,266

 

 
Earnings (loss) per share of Class A common stock — basic

$

1.46

 

$

(0.82

)

$

2.81

 

$

(0.86

)

Earnings (loss) per share of Class A common stock — diluted

$

1.44

 

$

(0.82

)

$

2.77

 

$

(0.86

)

 
Weighted-average anti-dilutive securities excluded from the computation of diluted earnings per share of Class A common stock:
Stock options to purchase Class A common stock

 

 

 

767

 

 

483

 

 

809

 

Restricted stock units

 

1,761

 

 

1,266

 

 

1,028

 

 

1,373

 

Common units of CWGS, LLC that are convertible into Class A common stock

 

49,609

 

 

51,669

 

 

 

 

51,671

 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Camping World Holdings, Inc. – Basic, Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Camping World Holdings, Inc. – Diluted, Adjusted Earnings Per Share – Basic, and Adjusted Earnings Per Share – Diluted (collectively the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures"). We believe that these Non-GAAP Financial Measures, when used in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, provide useful information about operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to the key metrics we use in our financial and operational decision making. These Non-GAAP Financial Measures are also frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in the Company’s industry. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, and they should not be construed as an inference that the Company’s future results will be unaffected by any items adjusted for in these Non-GAAP Financial Measures. In evaluating these Non-GAAP Financial Measures, you should be aware that in the future the Company may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of those adjusted in this presentation. The Non-GAAP Financial Measures that we use are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies due to different methods of calculation. A reconciliation for the Company’s Adjusted EBITDA outlook to the corresponding GAAP measure on a forward-looking basis cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

We define “EBITDA” as net income before other interest expense, net (excluding floor plan interest expense), provision for income tax expense and depreciation and amortization. We define “Adjusted EBITDA” as EBITDA further adjusted for the impact of certain non-cash and other items that we do not consider in our evaluation of ongoing operating performance. These items include, among other things, long-lived asset impairment, lease termination costs, (gain) loss on disposal of assets, equity-based compensation, Tax Receivable Agreement liability adjustment, restructuring costs related to the 2019 Strategic Shift, and other unusual or one-time items. We define “Adjusted EBITDA Margin” as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue. We caution investors that amounts presented in accordance with our definitions of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by our competitors, because not all companies and analysts calculate EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin in the same manner. We present EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin because we consider them to be important supplemental measures of our performance and believe they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. Management believes that investors’ understanding of our performance is enhanced by including these Non-GAAP Financial Measures as a reasonable basis for comparing our ongoing results of operations.

The following table reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin to the most directly comparable GAAP financial performance measures, which are net income (loss) and net income (loss) as a percentage of revenue, respectively (unaudited):

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

 

September 30,

($ in thousands)

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 
EBITDA:
Net income (loss)

$

154,784

 

$

(65,263

)

$

303,877

 

$

(39,447

)

Other interest expense, net

 

12,896

 

 

17,568

 

 

42,101

 

 

53,422

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

12,304

 

 

14,104

 

 

38,949

 

 

41,644

 

Income tax expense

 

22,398

 

 

6,383

 

 

47,003

 

 

37,497

 

Subtotal EBITDA

 

202,382

 

 

(27,208

)

 

431,930

 

 

93,116

 

Long-lived asset impairment (a)

 

4,378

 

 

50,025

 

 

10,947

 

 

50,025

 

Lease termination (b)

 

505

 

 

 

 

1,957

 

 

 

(Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net (c)

 

(121

)

 

7,087

 

 

662

 

 

9,247

 

Equity-based compensation (d)

 

6,201

 

 

2,934

 

 

13,695

 

 

9,513

 

Tax Receivable Agreement liability adjustment (e)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(8,477

)

Restructuring costs (f)

 

3,689

 

 

27,724

 

 

14,562

 

 

27,724

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

217,034

 

$

60,562

 

$

473,753

 

$

181,148

 

 
 
 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

 

September 30,

(as percentage of total revenue)

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 
EBITDA margin:
Net income (loss) margin

 

9.2

%

 

(4.7

%)

 

7.0

%

 

(1.0

%)

Other interest expense, net

 

0.8

%

 

1.3

%

 

1.0

%

 

1.4

%

Depreciation and amortization

 

0.7

%

 

1.0

%

 

0.9

%

 

1.1

%

Income tax expense

 

1.3

%

 

0.5

%

 

1.1

%

 

1.0

%

Subtotal EBITDA margin

 

12.1

%

 

(2.0

%)

 

10.0

%

 

2.4

%

Long-lived asset impairment (a)

 

0.3

%

 

3.6

%

 

0.3

%

 

1.3

%

Lease termination (b)

 

0.0

%

 

 

 

0.0

%

 

 

(Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net (c)

 

(0.0

%)

 

0.5

%

 

0.0

%

 

0.2

%

Equity-based compensation (d)

 

0.4

%

 

0.2

%

 

0.3

%

 

0.2

%

Tax Receivable Agreement liability adjustment (e)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(0.2

%)

Restructuring costs (f)

 

0.2

%

 

2.0

%

 

0.3

%

 

0.7

%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

 

12.9

%

 

4.4

%

 

11.0

%

 

4.6

%

 
(a)

Represents long-lived asset impairment charges related to the RV and Outdoor Retail segment, which primarily relate to locations affected by the 2019 Strategic Shift.

(b)

Represents the loss on the termination of operating leases relating primarily to the 2019 Strategic Shift, net of lease termination fees.

(c)

Represents an adjustment to eliminate the gains and losses on disposal and sales of various assets.

(d)

Represents non-cash equity-based compensation expense relating to employees and directors, and consultants of the Company.

(e)

Represents an adjustment to eliminate the loss on remeasurement of the Tax Receivable Agreement primarily due to changes in our effective income tax rate and the transfer of certain assets from GSS Enterprises LLC (“GSS”) to Camping World, Inc (“CW”).

(f)

Represents restructuring costs relating to our 2019 Strategic Shift. These restructuring costs include one-time employee termination benefits relating to retail store or distribution center closures/divestitures, incremental inventory reserve charges, and other associated costs. These costs do not include lease termination costs, which are presented separately above.

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Camping World Holdings, Inc. and Adjusted Earnings Per Share

We define “Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Camping World Holdings, Inc. – Basic” as net income attributable to Camping World Holdings, Inc. adjusted for the impact of certain non-cash and other items that we do not consider in our evaluation of ongoing operating performance. These items include, among other things, long-lived asset impairment, lease termination costs, (gain) loss on disposal of assets, equity-based compensation, Tax Receivable Agreement liability adjustment, restructuring costs related to the 2019 Strategic Shift, other unusual or one-time items, the income tax expense effect of these adjustments, and the effect of net income attributable to non-controlling interests from these adjustments.

We define “Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Camping World Holdings, Inc. – Diluted” as Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Camping World Holdings, Inc. – Basic adjusted for the reallocation of net income attributable to non-controlling interests from stock options and restricted stock units, if dilutive, or the assumed exchange, if dilutive, of all outstanding common units in CWGS, LLC for shares of newly-issued Class A common stock of Camping World Holdings, Inc.

We define “Adjusted Earnings Per Share – Basic” as Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Camping World Holdings, Inc. - Basic divided by the weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding. We define “Adjusted Earnings Per Share – Diluted” as Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Camping World Holdings, Inc. – Diluted divided by the weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding, assuming (i) the exchange of all outstanding common units in CWGS, LLC for newly-issued shares of Class A common stock of Camping World Holdings, Inc., if dilutive, and (ii) the dilutive effect of stock options and restricted stock units, if any. We present Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Camping World Holdings, Inc. – Basic, Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Camping World Holdings, Inc. – Diluted, Adjusted Earnings Per Share – Basic, and Adjusted Earnings Per Share – Diluted because we consider them to be important supplemental measures of our performance and we believe that investors’ understanding of our performance is enhanced by including these Non GAAP financial measures as a reasonable basis for comparing our ongoing results of operations.

The following table reconciles Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Camping World Holdings, Inc. – Basic, Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Camping World Holdings, Inc. – Diluted, Adjusted Earnings Per Share – Basic, and Adjusted Earnings Per Share – Diluted to the most directly comparable GAAP financial performance measure, which is net income attributable to Camping World Holdings, Inc., in the case of the Adjusted Net Income non-GAAP financial measures, and weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding – basic, in the case of the Adjusted Earnings Per Share non-GAAP financial measures:

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

 

September 30,

(In thousands except per share amounts)

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Numerator:
Net income (loss) attributable to Camping World Holdings, Inc.

$

58,050

 

$

(30,692

)

$

107,967

 

$

(32,070

)

Adjustments related to basic calculation:
Long-lived asset impairment (a):
Gross adjustment

 

4,378

 

 

50,025

 

 

10,947

 

 

50,025

 

Income tax expense for above adjustment (b)

 

 

 

(82

)

 

(13

)

 

(82

)

Lease termination (c):
Gross adjustment

 

505

 

 

 

 

1,957

 

 

 

Income tax expense for above adjustment (b)

 

 

 

 

 

(23

)

 

 

Loss on disposal of assets and other expense, net (d):
Gross adjustment

 

(121

)

 

7,087

 

 

662

 

 

9,247

 

Income tax (expense) benefit for above adjustment (b)

 

1

 

 

(467

)

 

(2

)

 

(461

)

Equity-based compensation (e):
Gross adjustment

 

6,201

 

 

2,934

 

 

13,695

 

 

9,513

 

Income tax expense for above adjustment (b)

 

(611

)

 

(246

)

 

(1,296

)

 

(815

)

Tax Receivable Agreement liability adjustment (f):
Gross adjustment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(8,477

)

Income tax benefit for above adjustment (b)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,143

 

Restructuring costs (g):
Gross adjustment

 

3,689

 

 

27,724

 

 

14,562

 

 

27,724

 

Income tax expense for above adjustment (b)

 

(12

)

 

 

 

(70

)

 

 

Adjustment to net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests resulting from the above adjustments (h)

 

(8,118

)

 

(50,937

)

 

(23,845

)

 

(56,014

)

Adjusted net income attributable to Camping World Holdings, Inc. – basic

 

63,962

 

 

5,346

 

 

124,541

 

 

733

 

Adjustments related to diluted calculation:
Reallocation of net income attributable to non-controlling interests from the dilutive effect of stock options and restricted stock units (i)

 

 

 

4

 

 

1,700

 

 

 

Income tax on reallocation of net income attributable to non-controlling interests from the dilutive effect of stock options and restricted stock units (j)

 

 

 

(2

)

 

(420

)

 

 

Reallocation of net income attributable to non-controlling interests from the dilutive exchange of common units in CWGS, LLC (i)

 

104,852

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax on reallocation of net income attributable to non-controlling interests from the dilutive exchange of common units in CWGS, LLC (j)

 

(25,069

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Assumed income tax expense of combining C-corporations with full valuation allowances with the income of other consolidated entities after the dilutive exchange of common units in CWGS, LLC (k)

 

(769

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted net income attributable to Camping World Holdings, Inc. – basic and diluted

$

142,976

 

$

5,348

 

$

125,821

 

$

733

 

Denominator:
Weighted-average Class A common shares outstanding – basic

 

39,880

 

 

37,361

 

 

38,356

 

 

37,266

 

Adjustments related to diluted calculation:
Dilutive exchange of common units in CWGS, LLC for shares of Class A common stock (l)

 

49,609

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dilutive options restricted stock units (l)

 

191

 

 

 

 

64

 

 

 

Dilutive restricted stock units (l)

 

801

 

 

21

 

 

508

 

 

 

Adjusted weighted average Class A common shares outstanding – diluted

 

90,481

 

 

37,382

 

 

38,928

 

 

37,266

 

 
Adjusted earnings per share - basic

$

1.60

 

$

0.14

 

$

3.25

 

$

0.02

 

Adjusted earnings per share - diluted

$

1.58

 

$

0.14

 

$

3.23

 

$

0.02

 

 
Anti-dilutive amounts (m):
Numerator:
Reallocation of net income attributable to non-controlling interests from the anti-dilutive exchange of common units in CWGS, LLC (i)

 

 

$

16,362

 

$

218,054

 

$

48,637

 

Income tax on reallocation of net income attributable to non-controlling interests from the anti-dilutive exchange of common units in CWGS, LLC (j)

 

 

$

(8,958

)

$

(56,513

)

$

(26,049

)

Assumed income tax benefit of combining C-corporations with full valuation allowances with the income of other consolidated entities after the anti-dilutive exchange of common units in CWGS, LLC (k)

 

 

$

28,228

 

$

5,666

 

$

44,252

 

Denominator:
Anti-dilutive exchange of common units in CWGS, LLC for shares of Class A common stock (l)

 

 

 

51,669

 

 

50,954

 

 

51,671

 

Anti-dilutive restricted stock units (l)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

15

 

(a)

Represents long-lived asset impairment charges related to the RV and Outdoor Retail segment, which primarily relate to locations affected by the 2019 Strategic Shift.

(b)

Represents the current and deferred income tax expense or benefit effect of the above adjustments, many of which are related to entities with full valuation allowances for which no tax benefit can be currently recognized. This assumption uses an effective tax rate of 25.0% and 25.3% for the adjustments for 2020 and 2019, respectively, which represents the estimated tax rate that would apply had the above adjustments been included in the determination of our non-GAAP metric.

(c)

Represents the termination of operating leases relating primarily to the 2019 Strategic Shift, net of lease termination costs.

(d)

Represents an adjustment to eliminate the gains and losses on sales of various assets, and losses on the disposal or sale of real estate at closed RV and Outdoor Retail locations.

(e)

Represents non-cash equity-based compensation expense relating to employees, directors, and consultants of the Company.

(f)

Represents an adjustment to eliminate the loss on remeasurement of the Tax Receivable Agreement primarily due to changes in our effective income tax rate and the transfer of certain assets from GSS to CW.

(g)

Represents restructuring costs relating to our 2019 Strategic Shift. These restructuring costs include one-time employee termination benefits relating to retail store or distribution center closures/divestitures, incremental inventory reserve charges, and other associated costs. These costs do not include lease termination costs, which are presented separately above.

(h)

Represents the adjustment to net income attributable to non-controlling interests resulting from the above adjustments that impact the net income of CWGS, LLC. This adjustment uses the non-controlling interest’s weighted average ownership of CWGS, LLC of 55.4% and 58.0% for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and 57.1% and 58.1% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively.

(i)

Represents the reallocation of net income attributable to non-controlling interests from the impact of the assumed change in ownership of CWGS, LLC from stock options, restricted stock units, and/or common units of CWGS, LLC.

(j)

Represents the income tax expense effect of the above adjustment for reallocation of net income attributable to non-controlling interests. This assumption uses an effective tax rate of 25.0% and 25.3% for the adjustments for the 2020 and 2019 periods, respectively.

(k)

Represents adjustments to reflect the income tax benefit of losses of consolidated C-corporations that under the Company’s current equity structure cannot be used against the income of other consolidated subsidiaries of CWGS, LLC. Subsequent to the exchange of all common units in CWGS, LLC, the Company believes certain actions could be taken such that the C-corporations’ losses could offset income of other consolidated subsidiaries. The adjustment reflects the income tax benefit assuming effective tax rate of 25.0% and 25.3% during 2020 and 2019 periods, respectively, for the losses experienced by the consolidated C-corporations for which valuation allowances have been recorded. No assumed release of valuation allowance established for previous periods are included in these amounts.

(l)

Represents the impact to the denominator for stock options, restricted stock units, and/or common units of CWGS, LLC.

(m)

The below amounts have not been considered in our adjusted earnings per share – diluted amounts as the effect of these items are anti-dilutive.

Uses and Limitations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management and our board of directors use the Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

  • as a measurement of operating performance because they assist us in comparing the operating performance of our business on a consistent basis, as they remove the impact of items not directly resulting from our core operations;
  • for planning purposes, including the preparation of our internal annual operating budget and financial projections;
  • to evaluate the performance and effectiveness of our operational strategies; and
  • to evaluate our capacity to fund capital expenditures and expand our business.

By providing these Non-GAAP Financial Measures, together with reconciliations, we believe we are enhancing investors’ understanding of our business and our results of operations, as well as assisting investors in evaluating how well we are executing our strategic initiatives. In addition, our Senior Secured Credit Facilities use EBITDA to measure our compliance with covenants such as consolidated leverage ratio. The Non-GAAP Financial Measures have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation, or as an alternative to, or a substitute for net income or other financial statement data presented in our unaudited consolidated financial statements included in this press release as indicators of financial performance. Some of the limitations are:

  • such measures do not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;
  • such measures do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;
  • some of such measures do not reflect the interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on our debt;
  • some of such measures do not reflect our tax expense or the cash requirements to pay our taxes;
  • although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future and such measures do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements; and
  • other companies in our industry may calculate such measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

Due to these limitations, the Non-GAAP Financial Measures should not be considered as measures of discretionary cash available to us to invest in the growth of our business. We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our GAAP results and using these Non-GAAP Financial Measures only supplementally. As noted in the tables above, certain of the Non-GAAP Financial Measures include adjustments for long-lived asset impairment, lease termination costs, loss on disposal of assets, equity-based compensation, Tax Receivable Agreement liability adjustment, restructuring costs related to the 2019 Strategic Shift, other unusual or one-time items, and the income tax expense effect described above, as applicable. It is reasonable to expect that certain of these items will occur in future periods. However, we believe these adjustments are appropriate because the amounts recognized can vary significantly from period to period, do not directly relate to the ongoing operations of our business and complicate comparisons of our internal operating results and operating results of other companies over time. Each of the normal recurring adjustments and other adjustments described in this paragraph and in the reconciliation tables above help management with a measure of our core operating performance over time by removing items that are not related to day-to-day operations.

