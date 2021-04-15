Log in
CAMPING WORLD HOLDINGS, INC.

(CWH)
Camping World Holdings, Inc. : Announces Date of First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call

04/15/2021
Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) (the "Company") today announced that its financial results for the first quarter fiscal 2021 will be released before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. The Company will host a conference call at 7:30 a.m. Central Time to discuss the financial results.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 866-548-4713 (international callers please dial 1-323-794-2093) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at http://investor.campingworld.com.

A taped replay of the conference call will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and can be accessed both online and by dialing 844-512-2921 (international callers please dial 412-317-6671). The pin number to access the telephone replay is 2210962. The replay will be available until May 11, 2021.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries) is America’s largest retailer of RVs and related products and services. Our vision is to build a long-term legacy business that makes RVing fun and easy, and our Camping World and Good Sam brands have been serving RV consumers since 1966. We strive to build long-term value for our customers, employees, and shareholders by combining a unique and comprehensive assortment of RV products and services with a national network of RV dealerships, service centers and customer support centers along with the industry’s most extensive online presence and a highly-trained and knowledgeable team of associates serving our customers, the RV lifestyle, and the communities in which we operate. We also believe that our Good Sam organization and family of programs and services uniquely enables us to connect with our customers as stewards of the RV enthusiast community and the RV lifestyle.

For more information, visit www.CampingWorld.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 151 M - -
Net income 2021 351 M - -
Net Debt 2021 873 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,04x
Yield 2021 0,83%
Capitalization 1 842 M 1 842 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,44x
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 11 427
Free-Float 34,3%
Technical analysis trends CAMPING WORLD HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 44,33 $
Last Close Price 40,90 $
Spread / Highest target 27,1%
Spread / Average Target 8,39%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marcus Anthony Lemonis Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brent L. Moody President & Director
Karin L. Bell Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Tamara Ward Chief Operating Officer
Andris A. Baltins Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAMPING WORLD HOLDINGS, INC.57.01%1 842
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.90%15 935
AUTONATION, INC.36.80%7 869
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.44.82%6 952
D'IETEREN N.V.27.14%5 499
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.43.96%3 842
