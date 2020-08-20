Log in
Camping World Holdings, Inc. : to Host Virtual Investor Day

08/20/2020 | 11:18am EDT

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) (the "Company") today announced the Company will host a Virtual Investor Day on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Central Time.

The event will be hosted by Marcus Lemonis, the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and include a store tour, a review of the company’s different departments and corporate offerings, and a slide presentation outlining various elements and metrics of the business.

A live video stream of the event will be available on the Investor Relations section on the Company's website at: http://investor.campingworld.com.

Investors and analysts may also access and participate in the audio portion of the event by phone by dialing 1-877-407-0792 (international callers please dial 1-201-689-8263) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries) is America’s largest retailer of RVs and related products and services. Our vision is to build a long-term legacy business that makes RVing fun and easy, and our Camping World and Good Sam brands have been serving RV consumers since 1966. We strive to build long-term value for our customers, employees, and shareholders by combining a unique and comprehensive assortment of RV products and services with a national network of RV dealerships, service centers and customer support centers along with the industry’s most extensive online presence and a highly-trained and knowledgeable team of associates serving our customers, the RV lifestyle, and the communities in which we operate. We also believe that our Good Sam organization and family of programs and services uniquely enables us to connect with our customers as stewards of the RV enthusiast community and the RV lifestyle

For more information, visit www.CampingWorld.com.


© Business Wire 2020
