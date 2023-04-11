Advanced search
    CWH   US13462K1097

CAMPING WORLD HOLDINGS, INC.

(CWH)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-10 pm EDT
20.50 USD   +1.59%
04/10Camping World to Acquire Breeden RV Center, Solidifies #1 Market Position in Arkansas
AQ
04/06Camping World to Acquire Breeden RV Center for Undisclosed Sum
MT
04/06Camping World to Acquire Breeden RV Center, Solidifies #1 Market Position in Arkansas
BU
Camping World to Acquire Travel Land RV Center, Adding to Its Growth in Michigan

04/11/2023 | 07:31am EDT
Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) (“Camping World”), America’s Recreation Dealer, today announced an agreement to acquire Travel Land RV Center in Houghton Lake, Michigan. This acquisition is anticipated to close in the second quarter of 2023 and will increase the Company’s Michigan location count to seven.

Marcus Lemonis, CEO and Chairman of Camping World commented, “Travel Land has been proudly serving Northern Michigan for over 40 years, primarily through the sale of used RVs and collision repair. This acquisition continues our growth strategy by providing additional service and product excellence to our customer base in the region.”

Travel Land RV Center is located at 2424 W. Houghton Lake Dr., Houghton Lake, MI 48629.

The new location will primarily offer a wide range of new and used Keystone RVs along with service, collision, parts and accessories, and the entire portfolio of Good Sam products and services.

Individuals interested in applying for a position may visit http://www.campingworldjobs.com/.

About Camping World Holdings, Inc.

Camping World Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Lincolnshire, IL, (together with its subsidiaries) is America’s largest retailer of RVs and related products and services. Our vision is to build a long-term legacy business that makes RVing fun and easy. Our Camping World and Good Sam brands have been serving RV consumers since 1966. We strive to build long-term value for our customers, employees, and shareholders by combining a unique and comprehensive assortment of RV products and services with a national network of RV dealerships, service centers and customer support centers along with the industry’s most extensive online presence and a highly trained and knowledgeable team of employees serving our customers, the RV lifestyle, and the communities in which we operate. We also believe that our Good Sam organization and family of programs and services uniquely enable us to connect with our customers as stewards of the RV enthusiast community and the RV lifestyle. With RV sales and service locations in 42 states, Camping World has grown to become the prime destination for everything RV. For more information, visit www.CampingWorld.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 concerning Camping World and other matters. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements, including statements about the expected timing of the closure of and benefits from the announced acquisition, offerings of the acquired location, and our growth strategy. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as ‘‘may,’’ ‘‘will,’’ ‘‘should,’’ ‘‘expects,’’ ‘‘plans,’’ ‘‘anticipates,’’ ‘‘could,’’ ‘‘intends,’’ ‘‘targets,’’ ‘‘projects,’’ ‘‘contemplates,’’ ‘‘believes,’’ ‘‘estimates,’’ ‘‘predicts,’’ ‘‘potential’’ or ‘‘continue’’ or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are only predictions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties that affect our business, including the risk that the acquisitions may not close on the timelines expected or at all, as well as the other important risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed for the year ended December 31, 2022. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise. You are advised, however, to consult any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our public announcements and filings with the SEC.


© Business Wire 2023
