Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) (“Camping World”), the World’s Largest Recreational Vehicle Dealer, attended and presented at the 45th Annual Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference. A recording of the live webcast of the Company’s presentation can be found on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investor.campingworld.com. The event will be archived and available for replay for at least seven days.

Marcus Lemonis, Chairman and CEO of Camping World commented, “We experienced good momentum in our new unit retail demand beginning in December and January, and we closed February with new unit same store sales up double digits year over year. As we had previously disclosed, we believe that our rigorous and disciplined inventory management strategy is driving momentum in our new unit business, and we still expect to see sequential improvement of new and used vehicle gross margins through the balance of the year, back to our desired levels.”

About Camping World Holdings, Inc.

Camping World Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Lincolnshire, IL, (together with its subsidiaries) is the World’s largest retailer of RVs and related products and services. Our vision is to build a long-term legacy business that makes RVing fun and easy. Our Camping World and Good Sam brands have been serving RV consumers since 1966. We strive to build long-term value for our customers, employees, and shareholders by combining a unique and comprehensive assortment of RV products and services with a national network of RV dealerships, service centers and customer support centers along with the industry’s most extensive online presence and a highly trained and knowledgeable team of employees serving our customers, the RV lifestyle, and the communities in which we operate. We also believe that our Good Sam organization and family of programs and services uniquely enable us to connect with our customers as stewards of the RV enthusiast community and the RV lifestyle. With RV sales and service locations in 43 states, Camping World has grown to become the prime destination for everything RV. For more information, visit www.CampingWorld.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 concerning Camping World and other matters. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements about expectations regarding new vehicle unit volume trends, our ability to deliver unit volume and increased market share, macroeconomic and industry trends, and future financial results, including anticipated gross margin outlook for 2024. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as ‘‘may,’’ ‘‘will,’’ ‘‘should,’’ ‘‘expects,’’ ‘‘plans,’’ ‘‘anticipates,’’ ‘‘could,’’ ‘‘intends,’’ ‘‘targets,’’ ‘‘projects,’’ ‘‘contemplates,’’ ‘‘believes,’’ ‘‘estimates,’’ ‘‘predicts,’’ ‘‘potential’’ or ‘‘continue’’ or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are only predictions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties that affect our business, including the risk that new vehicle unit volume trends do not continue and new vehicle unit gross margins may not improve on the timeline expected or at all, the risk that our results for monthly periods may not be reflective of our results for full quarterly or annual results, and that preliminary results are subject to change based on the completion of closing and review procedures and the execution of the Company’s internal control over financial reporting, as well as the other important risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed for the year ended December 31, 2023. These factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change, except as required under applicable law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

