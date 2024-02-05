Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) (the "Company") today announced that its financial results for the fourth quarter fiscal 2023 will be released after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21, 2024. The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 7:30 a.m. Central Time to discuss the financial results.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 877-407-9039 (international callers please dial 1-201-689-8470) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at http://investor.campingworld.com.

A taped replay of the conference call will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and can be accessed both online and by dialing 844-512-2921 (international callers please dial 1-412-317-6671). The pin number to access the telephone replay is 13743788. The replay will be available until February 29, 2024.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Lincolnshire, IL, (together with its subsidiaries) is the World’s largest retailer of RVs and related products and services. Our vision is to build a long-term legacy business that makes RVing fun and easy. Our Camping World and Good Sam brands have been serving RV consumers since 1966. We strive to build long-term value for our customers, employees, and shareholders by combining a unique and comprehensive assortment of RV products and services with a national network of RV dealerships, service centers and customer support centers along with the industry’s most extensive online presence and a highly trained and knowledgeable team of employees serving our customers, the RV lifestyle, and the communities in which we operate. We also believe that our Good Sam organization and family of programs and services uniquely enable us to connect with our customers as stewards of the RV enthusiast community and the RV lifestyle. With RV sales and service locations in 43 states, Camping World has grown to become the prime destination for everything RV. For more information, visit www.CampingWorld.com.

