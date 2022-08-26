Campus Activewear : Extension of Annual General Meeting

Date: 26th August 2022

To,

BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. Corporate Relationship Department Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G, 1st Floor, New Trading Ring, Rotunda Building, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), P. J. Towers, Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 051 Mumbai - 400 001 SCRIP CODE: 543523 SYMBOL: CAMPUS

Sub: Extension of time for holding 14th Annual General Meeting of the Company for the Financial year 2021-22

Dear Sir

This is with reference to our intimation dated 12th August, 2022, wherein we had informed that the 14th Annual General Meeting of the Company will take place on 29th September, 2022. We would like to submit that post NCLT Order dated 11th August, 2022 on approval of the merger of Campus AI Private Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of the Company) with Campus Activewear Limited, the Company has made an application to the office of the Registrar of Companies, Delhi, seeking an extension of time by three months for the convening of 14th Annual General Meeting ('AGM') for the Financial Year 2021-22.

This is to inform you that Registrar of Companies, Delhi vide its approval letter dated 25th August, 2022, has accorded its approval to the Company under Section 96 of the Companies Act, 2013 allowing the Company to conduct its Annual General Meeting for the financial year ended 31st March, 2022 on or before 31st December, 2022 i.e an extension of three (3) months to hold the Annual General Meeting.

In view of the above mentioned approval accorded to the Company by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi, the Company shall convene its AGM for the Financial Year 2021-22 within such extended timeline and the date of AGM shall be intimated in due course of time, upon approval of the Board.

This is for your information and records please.

Thanking You

For Campus Activewear Limited

Digitally signed

ARCHANbyMAINIARCHANA

A MAINI Date: 2022.08.26 10:56:28 +05'30'

Archana Maini

General Counsel & Company Secretary

Membership No. A16092

Address: D-1, Udyog Nagar,

Main Rohtak Road, New Delhi-110041