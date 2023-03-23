Advanced search
    CAMPUS   INE278Y01022

CAMPUS ACTIVEWEAR LIMITED

(CAMPUS)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  12:52:29 2023-03-24 am EDT
342.25 INR   -7.57%
03/23TPG Global To Offload Entire 7.6% Stake In Campus Activewear Via Block Deal - ET Now
RE
03/23Tpg global to offload entire 7.6% stake in campus activewear via…
RE
02/14Transcript : Campus Activewear Limited, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 14, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TPG GLOBAL TO OFFLOAD ENTIRE 7.6% STAKE IN CAMPUS ACTIVEWEAR VIA…

03/23/2023 | 11:28pm EDT
TPG GLOBAL TO OFFLOAD ENTIRE 7.6% STAKE IN CAMPUS ACTIVEWEAR VIA BLOCK DEAL - ET NOW


© Reuters 2023
03/23TPG Global To Offload Entire 7.6% Stake In Campus Activewear Via Block Deal - ET Now
RE
02/14Transcript : Campus Activewear Limited, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 14, 2023
CI
02/13Campus Activewear Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Month..
CI
2022India Ratings Affirms Campus Activewear's Rating at A+; Outlook Positive
MT
2022Transcript : Campus Activewear Limited, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 11, 2022
CI
2022243,460,704 Equity Shares of Campus Activewear Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreeme..
CI
2022Campus Activewear : Book Closure
PU
2022Campus Activewear : Related Party Transaction
PU
2022Campus Activewear Limited(BSE:543523) added to S&P Global ..
CI
Financials
Sales 2023 15 402 M 188 M 188 M
Net income 2023 1 402 M 17,1 M 17,1 M
Net Debt 2023 1 483 M 18,1 M 18,1 M
P/E ratio 2023 80,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 113 B 1 374 M 1 374 M
EV / Sales 2023 7,42x
EV / Sales 2024 5,96x
Nbr of Employees 782
Free-Float 23,9%
Chart CAMPUS ACTIVEWEAR LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Campus Activewear Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAMPUS ACTIVEWEAR LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 370,30 INR
Average target price 473,75 INR
Spread / Average Target 27,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hari Krishan Agarwal Chairman & Managing Director
Nikhil Aggarwal Chief Executive Officer & Director
Raman Chawla Chief Financial Officer
Rajneesh Sharma Head-Information Technology
Archana Maini Chief Compliance Officer & Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAMPUS ACTIVEWEAR LIMITED-9.91%1 373
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION10.79%11 421
HUALI INDUSTRIAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-6.67%9 039
PUMA SE-5.15%8 664
CROCS, INC.11.48%7 157
SKECHERS U.S.A., INC.5.98%6 885
