Homepage
Equities
India
NSE India Stock Exchange
Campus Activewear Limited
News
Summary
CAMPUS
INE278Y01022
CAMPUS ACTIVEWEAR LIMITED
(CAMPUS)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange
12:52:29 2023-03-24 am EDT
342.25
INR
-7.57%
03/23
TPG Global To Offload Entire 7.6% Stake In Campus Activewear Via Block Deal - ET Now
RE
03/23
Tpg global to offload entire 7.6% stake in campus activewear via…
RE
02/14
Transcript : Campus Activewear Limited, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 14, 2023
CI
TPG GLOBAL TO OFFLOAD ENTIRE 7.6% STAKE IN CAMPUS ACTIVEWEAR VIA…
03/23/2023 | 11:28pm EDT
TPG GLOBAL TO OFFLOAD ENTIRE 7.6% STAKE IN CAMPUS ACTIVEWEAR VIA BLOCK DEAL - ET NOW
© Reuters 2023
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CAMPUS ACTIVEWEAR LIMITED
2022
India Ratings Affirms Campus Activewear's Rating at A+; Outlook Positive
MT
More recommendations
Financials
INR
USD
Sales 2023
15 402 M
188 M
188 M
Net income 2023
1 402 M
17,1 M
17,1 M
Net Debt 2023
1 483 M
18,1 M
18,1 M
P/E ratio 2023
80,6x
Yield 2023
-
Capitalization
113 B
1 374 M
1 374 M
EV / Sales 2023
7,42x
EV / Sales 2024
5,96x
Nbr of Employees
782
Free-Float
23,9%
More Financials
Chart CAMPUS ACTIVEWEAR LIMITED
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAMPUS ACTIVEWEAR LIMITED
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bearish
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
370,30 INR
Average target price
473,75 INR
Spread / Average Target
27,9%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hari Krishan Agarwal
Chairman & Managing Director
Nikhil Aggarwal
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Raman Chawla
Chief Financial Officer
Rajneesh Sharma
Head-Information Technology
Archana Maini
Chief Compliance Officer & Secretary
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
CAMPUS ACTIVEWEAR LIMITED
-9.91%
1 373
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION
10.79%
11 421
HUALI INDUSTRIAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED
-6.67%
9 039
PUMA SE
-5.15%
8 664
CROCS, INC.
11.48%
7 157
SKECHERS U.S.A., INC.
5.98%
6 885
More Results
