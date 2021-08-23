Change - Change in Corporate Information::Change in Registered Office Address

CAMSING HEALTHCARE LIMITED

(Company Registration No. 197903888Z)

(Incorporated in Singapore)

CHANGE OF REGISTERED ADDRESS

The Board of Directors ("Board") of Camsing Healthcare Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to announce that with effect from 17 August 2021, the registered address of the Company will be changed to the following address:

24 Raffles Place #20-03 Clifford Centre Singapore 048621

The contact information of the Company will also be changed to the following:

Telephone Number: +65 6950 5335

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Liu Hui

Executive Director

23 August 2021