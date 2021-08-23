Log in
    BAC   SG1BC8000002

CAMSING HEALTHCARE LIMITED

(BAC)
Change - Change in Corporate Information::Change in Registered Office Address

08/23/2021 | 06:44am EDT
CAMSING HEALTHCARE LIMITED

(Company Registration No. 197903888Z)

(Incorporated in Singapore)

CHANGE OF REGISTERED ADDRESS

The Board of Directors ("Board") of Camsing Healthcare Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to announce that with effect from 17 August 2021, the registered address of the Company will be changed to the following address:

24 Raffles Place #20-03 Clifford Centre Singapore 048621

The contact information of the Company will also be changed to the following:

Telephone Number: +65 6950 5335

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Liu Hui

Executive Director

23 August 2021

Disclaimer

Camsing Healthcare Limited published this content on 23 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2021 10:43:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Managers and Directors
Eng Wee Chong Independent Non-Executive Director
Kuan Long Lai Independent Non-Executive Director
Elliot Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Chade Phang Tan Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Boon Chiao Koh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAMSING HEALTHCARE LIMITED0.00%24
CHEWY, INC.-3.75%35 942
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY40.92%22 652
ULTA BEAUTY, INC.27.72%20 083
NEXT PLC11.85%13 816
DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.95.37%9 804