Camtek : Receives Orders Totaling $15 Million for Front-end Macro Inspection From Two Large Manufacturers

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) (TASE: CAMT), announced today that it received orders amounting to $15 million for systems serving front-end macro inspection applications from two large manufacturers.

These orders for Camtek's latest Eagle model are expected to be installed during the fourth quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2021.

Rafi Amit, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "These high-volume orders demonstrate a continuous and growing demand for Camtek's equipment for the front-end macro inspection application.

I am pleased to note that our strong 2D detection capabilities combined with high productivity and breakthrough technologies have enabled us to significantly increase our presence in the front-end segment. Looking ahead, and in line with our strategy, I believe there is a huge potential and very interesting business opportunities for our systems in this market."

ABOUT CAMTEK LTD.

Camtek is a leading manufacturer of metrology and inspection equipment serving the Advanced Interconnect Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, MEMS, RF and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

Camtek provides dedicated inspection solutions and crucial yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

With eight offices around the world, Camtek has best-in-class sales and customer support organization, providing tailor-made solutions in line with customers' requirements.

