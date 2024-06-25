MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) (TASE: CAMT), today announced management's participation in the 16th Annual CEO Investor Summit 2024, being held Wednesday, July 10th at the St. Regis Hotel, San Francisco, CA.

The presentation material utilized during the CEO Investor Summit will be made accessible on the events page of the Company's website at www.camtek.com.

About the 16th Annual CEO Investor Summit 2023

The CEO Investor Summit is collectively hosted and funded by participating companies and features a "round-robin" format consisting of small group meetings with company management teams. During the event, investors and analysts will have the opportunity to meet with the majority of the 13 management teams during the small group meeting sessions, as well as opportunities to meet with management during the breakfast and lunch networking sessions.

The 13 management teams collectively hosting the 16th Annual CEO Investor Summit 2024 include: ACM Research (ACMR), Aehr Test Systems (AEHR), Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (AOSL), Axcelis (ACLS), Bitdeer Technologies (BTDR), Camtek (CAMT), Cohu, Inc. (COHU), FormFactor (FORM), Ichor Systems (ICHR), Kulicke & Soffa (KLIC), nLIGHT, Inc. (LASR), Peraso, Inc. (PRSO) and SkyWater Technology (SKYT). Jefferies, Stifel and TD Cowen, a division of TD Securities, are sponsors of the conference.

Attendance at the CEO Investor Summit is by invitation only and is available solely to accredited investors and publishing research analysts. As space is limited, please RSVP early. Hosts reserve the right to limit attendance as necessary. Last day for registration is June 28, 2024.

ABOUT CAMTEK LTD.

Camtek is a developer and manufacturer of high-end inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry. Camtek's systems inspect IC and measure IC features on wafers throughout the production process of semiconductor devices, covering the front and mid-end and up to the beginning of assembly (Post Dicing). Camtek's systems inspect wafers for the most demanding semiconductor market segments, including Advanced Interconnect Packaging, Heterogenous Integration, Memory and HBM, CMOS Image Sensors, Compound Semiconductors, MEMS, and RF, serving numerous industry's leading global IDMs, OSATs, and foundries.

With manufacturing facilities in Israel and Germany, and eight offices around the world, Camtek provides state of the art solutions in line with customers' requirements.

This press release is available at www.camtek.com

