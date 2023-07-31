6-K 1 zk97614.htm UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 6-K Report of Foreign Private Issuer Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 For the Month of July 2023 CAMTEK LTD. (Translation of Registrant's Name into English) Ramat Gavriel Industrial Zone P.O. Box 544 Migdal Haemek 23150 ISRAEL (Address of Principal Corporate Offices) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F Form 40-F Indicate by check mark whether the registrant by furnishing the information contained in this Form is also thereby furnishing the information to the Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. Yes  No  SIGNATURE Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized. This Form 6-K, including all exhibits hereto, is hereby incorporated by reference into all effective registration statements filed by the registrant under the Securities Act of 1933. CAMTEK LTD.(Registrant) By: /s/ Moshe Eisenberg --------------

CAMTEK LTD. INTERNATIONAL INVESTOR RELATIONS Moshe Eisenberg, CFO EK Global Investor Relations Tel: +972 4 604 8308 Ehud Helft Mobile: +972 54 900 7100 Tel: (US) 1 212 378 8040 moshee@camtek.com camtek@ekgir.com FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE CAMTEK ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2023 Expecting continued growth fueled by chiplet modules and HBM driven by AI MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel - July 31, 2023 - Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT; TASE: CAMT), today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. Highlights of the Second Quarter of 2023 Quarterly revenues of $73.8 million; ahead of expectations;

GAAP operating income of $14.9 million; non-GAAP operating income of $18.3 million, representing an operating margin of 20.2% and 24.8% respectively;

non-GAAP operating income of $18.3 million, representing an operating margin of 20.2% and 24.8% respectively; GAAP net income of $18.5 million and non-GAAP net income of $21.9 million;

non-GAAP net income of $21.9 million; Positive operating cash flow of $15.6 million. Forward-Looking Expectations Management expects third quarter revenues to be $77-79 million with continued growth in the fourth quarter and into 2024. Management Comment Rafi Amit, Camtek's CEO commented, "We are pleased to see the improvement in our results from the first quarter, in terms of both revenues and margins. We are particularly encouraged by the momentum in the industry and the flow of orders. In addition to our recently reported 42 system orders received, a tier one HBM (High Bandwidth Memory) manufacturer has placed an order for 10 systems, and more orders for HBM applications are in the pipeline. We expect that chiplet modules and HBM will account for over 30% of our business in 2024. Continued Mr Amit, "This will translate into initial growth in the second half of 2023 and to a full extent in 2024, that we believe will be a record year for Camtek. The momentum is fueled by the major industry investment in AI. Camtek's role as a key equipment supplier to the manufacturers of chiplet modules and HBM will benefit from this trend. With new technologies in the industry and the business momentum, we believe that 2024 will be an important step in reaching our next milestone of becoming a 500-million-dollar company." Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Revenues for the second quarter of 2023 were $73.8 million, a decrease of 7% compared to the second quarter of 2022. Gross profit on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $35.0 million (47.4% of revenues), compared to a gross profit of $40.2 million (50.5% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2022. Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $35.4 million (48.0% of revenues), compared to $40.5 million (50.9% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2022. Operating profit on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $14.9 million (20.2% of revenues), compared to an operating profit of $20.9 million (26.2% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2022. Operating profit on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $18.3 million (24.8% of revenues), compared to $23.8 million (29.9% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2022. Net income on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $18.5 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, compared to net income of $19.2 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2022. Net income on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $21.9 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, compared to non- GAAP net income of $22.1 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2022. Cash and cash equivalents, short-term and long-term deposits, as of June 30, 2023 were $506.3 million compared to $492.7 million as of March 31, 2023. During the quarter, Camtek generated $15.6 million in operating cash flow. Conference Call Camtek will host a video conference call today via Zoom, July 31, 2023, at 9:00 am ET (16:00 Israel time). Rafi Amit, CEO, Moshe Eisenberg, CFO and Ramy Langer, COO will host the call and will be available to answer questions after presenting the results. To participate in the call, please register using the following link, which will email the link with which to access the video call: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_pV6GHff9Se2rqbF_JJbxLw For those wishing to listen via phone, following registration, the dial-in link will be sent. For those unable to participate, a recording will be available on Camtek's website at http://www.camtek.comwithin a few hours after the call. A summary presentation of the quarterly results will also be available on Camtek's website. ABOUT CAMTEK LTD.