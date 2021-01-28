Camtek : Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results Release and Conference Call for February 9, 2021

Log in
MIGDAL HA'EMEK, Israel, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Camtek Ltd. (Nasdaq: CAMT) (TASE: CAMT) announced that it would be releasing its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 on Tuesday, February 9, 2021. 

The Company will also host a video conference call on the same day via Zoom, starting at 9:00 am ET (16:00 Israel time). Rafi Amit, Chief Executive Officer, Moshe Eisenberg, Chief Financial Officer and Ramy Langer, Chief Operating Officer will host the call and will be available to answer questions after presenting the results.

To participate in the video call, please visit a link on Camtek's website at:

http://www.camtek.com/investors/overview

For those unable to participate, the call will be available for replay on Camtek's website beginning 24 hours after the call.

ABOUT CAMTEK LTD.

Camtek is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-end inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry.

Camtek's systems inspect and measure wafers throughout the production process of semiconductor devices, covering the front and mid-end, and up to the beginning of assembly (Post Dicing).

Camtek's systems inspect wafers for the most demanding semiconductor market segments, including Advanced Interconnect Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, MEMS and RF, serving the industry's leading global IDMs, OSATs and foundries.

Camtek's world-class sales and customer support infrastructure is organized around eight subsidiaries based in the US, Europe, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Korea and Singapore.

This press release is available at http://www.camtek.com

CAMTEK LTD.

Moshe Eisenberg, CFO

Tel: +972 4 604 8308

Mobile: +972 54 900 7100

moshee@camtek.com  

INTERNATIONAL INVESTOR RELATIONS  

GK Investor Relations

Ehud Helft
Tel: (US) 1 646 201 9246

camtek@gkir.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/camtek-schedules-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-results-release-and-conference-call-for-february-9-2021-301217017.html

SOURCE Camtek Ltd


© PRNewswire 2021
