Camurus : 2020-12-30 Change in number of shares and votes in Camurus

Lund, Sweden - 30 December 2020 - During the month of December, 285,712 subscription warrants in Camurus' subscription warrant series 2017/2020 have been exercised and as a consequence the number of shares and votes has increased by 311,424.

Prior to the exercise, the total number of shares in Camurus amounted to 53,922,349, corresponding to 53,922,349 votes. As of 30 December 2020, the total number of shares in Camurus amounts to 54,233,773, corresponding to 54,233,773 votes.

Camurus is a Swedish science-led biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercialising innovative and differentiated medicines for the treatment of severe and chronic conditions. New drug products with best-in-class potential are conceived based on the company's proprietary FluidCrystal® drug delivery technologies and its extensive R&D expertise. Camurus' clinical pipeline includes products for the treatment of cancer, endocrine diseases, pain and addiction, which are developed in-house and in collaboration with international pharmaceutical companies. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker CAMX. For more information, visit www.camurus.com.

The information is such that Camurus AB is obliged to make public pursuant to Chapter 4, Section

9 of the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication on 30 December 2020 at 7:00 AM CET.