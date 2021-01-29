Camurus : 2021-01-29 Change in number of shares and votes in Camurus

Lund, Sweden - 29 January 2021 -During January 2021, 1,300 subscription warrants in Camurus' subscription warrant series 2017/2020 have been exercised and as a consequence the number of shares and votes has increased by 1,417. Prior to the exercise, the total number of shares in Camurus amounted to 54,233,773, corresponding to 54,233,773 votes. As of 29 January 2021, the total number of shares in Camurus amounts to 54,235,190, corresponding to 54,235,190 votes.

Attachments Permalink Disclaimer Camurus AB published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2021 08:35:04 UTC.