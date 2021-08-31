Log in
    CAMX   SE0007692850

CAMURUS AB (PUBL)

(CAMX)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 08/31 04:00:58 am
194.5 SEK   -1.67%
03:52aCAMURUS : 2021-08-31 Change in number of shares and votes in Camurus
PU
01:01aCAMURUS : Change in number of shares and votes in Camurus
AQ
07/15CAMURUS' : Interim Report Second Quarter 2021
AQ
Camurus : 2021-08-31 Change in number of shares and votes in Camurus

08/31/2021 | 03:52am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

Change in number of shares and votes in Camurus

Lund, Sweden - 31 August 2021 - During August 2021, 27,300 subscription warrants in Camurus' subscription warrant series TO2018/2021 have been exercised and as a consequence the number of shares and votes has increased by 29,757.

Prior to the exercise, the total number of shares in Camurus amounted to 54,538,571 corresponding to 54,538,571 votes. As of 31 August 2021, the total number of shares in Camurus amounts to 54,568,328, corresponding to 54,568,328 votes.

For more information

Fredrik Tiberg, President & CEO Tel. +46 (0)46 286 46 92 fredrik.tiberg@camurus.com

Fredrik Joabsson, Chief Business Development Officer

Tel. +46 (0)70 776 17 37

ir@camurus.com

About Camurus

Camurus is a Swedish science-led biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercialising innovative and differentiated medicines for the treatment of severe and chronic conditions. New drug products with best-in-class potential are conceived based on the company's proprietary FluidCrystal® drug delivery technologies and its extensive R&D expertise. Camurus' clinical pipeline includes products for the treatment of cancer, endocrine diseases, pain and addiction, which are developed in-house and in collaboration with international pharmaceutical companies. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker CAMX. For more information, visit www.camurus.com.

The information is such that Camurus AB is obliged to make public pursuant to Chapter 4, Section 9 of the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication on 31 August 2021 at 7:00 am CEST.

