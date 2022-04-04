Camurus : 2022-04-04 2021 and 2020 Lipid Science Prize awarded to inventors of m-RNA and lipid nanoparticle technologie

2022-04-04

2021 and 2020 Lipid Science Prize awarded to inventors of m-RNA and lipid nanoparticle technologie

Today, Dr. Katalin Karikó (University of Pennsylvania, BioNTech) and Dr. Pieter Cullis (University of British Columbia) were awarded the 2021 and 2020 Lipid Science Prize by the independent research foundation Camurus Lipid Research Foundation* at a symposium and prize ceremony in Lund, Sweden. The prize of 500,000 SEK each is awarded in recognition of their significant contributions and breakthrough innovations in areas of m-RNA stabilization, development, and lipid nanoparticle delivery, which has resulted in m-RNA based covid-19 vaccines used by hundreds of millions of people around the world.





At the event, Junior Prizes were awarded to Dr. Marianna Yanez Arteta (Astra Zeneca) and Dr. Alessandra Luchini (European Spallation Source - ESS) for their research on lipid based nanostructures and interactions with proteins.





* Kåre Larsson och Gunnar Sandbergs Forskningsstiftelse - Camurus Lipid Research Foundation





Learn more about the prize and the foundation on: Camurus Lipid Research Foundation (clrf.se)





For more information

Fredrik Tiberg, President & CEO

Tel. +46 (0)46 286 46 92

fredrik.tiberg@camurus.com





About Camurus

Camurus is a Swedish science-led biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercialising innovative and differentiated medicines for the treatment of severe and chronic conditions. New drug products with best-in-class potential are conceived based on the company's proprietary FluidCrystal® drug delivery technologies and its extensive R&D expertise. Camurus' clinical pipeline includes products for the treatment of cancer, endocrine diseases, pain and addiction, which are developed in-house and in collaboration with international pharmaceutical companies. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker CAMX. For more information, visit www.camurus.com.



