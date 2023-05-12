Camurus : AGM minutes 2023

This is an unofficial translation of the Swedish original wording. In case of differences between the English translation and the Swedish original, the Swedish text shall prevail. Minutes of the annual general meeting in Camurus AB (publ), corporate identity no 556667-9105, Wednesday 10 May 2023 in Lund § 1 Opening of the meeting The meeting was opened by lawyer Jakob Wijkander. § 2 Election of chairman of the meeting The meeting resolved to elect lawyer Jakob Wijkander as chairman of the meeting. The meeting approved the presence of certain non-shareholders at the meeting. It was noted that Anna Gunnarsson was assigned to keep the minutes of the meeting. § 3 Preparation and approval of the voting list A list of shareholders that had given a postal vote or who participated in person or through a representative at the meeting was prepared, Appendix 1.The list was approved as voting list at the meeting. § 4 Election of persons to approve the minutes Per Sandberg, representing Sandberg Development AB, and Arne Lööw, representing Fjärde AP-fonden, were appointed to approve the minutes together with the chairman. § 5 Determination of compliance with the rules of convening the meeting It was informed that a notice convening the meeting had been inserted in the Swedish Official Gazette (Sw: Post- och Inrikes Tidningar) and published on the company's website on 6 April 2023, and that advertisement regarding the convening notice had been inserted in Svenska Dagbladet on the same date. The meeting was declared to be duly convened. § 6 Approval of the agenda The meeting resolved to approve the agenda according to the proposal in the notice convening the meeting.

2(6) § 7 The CEO's report Fredrik Tiberg, CEO of the company, reported on the financial year 2022. The shareholders were given the opportunity to ask questions. § 8 Presentation of a) the annual report and auditor's report as well as the group annual report and group auditor's report, and b) the statement by the auditor on the compliance of the applicable guidelines for remuneration to senior executives It was informed that the annual report of the company and the group, together with the balance sheet and the income statement as well as the auditor's report and the group auditor's report for the financial year 2022, had been available to the shareholders at the company and on the company's website since 30 March 2023, had been distributed to all shareholders on request and was also available at the meeting. Further, it was informed that the statement by the auditor on the compliance with the applicable guidelines for remuneration to senior executives had been available at the company and on the company's website since 19 April 2023 and distributed to all shareholders on request and that said documents was available at today's meeting. It was informed that the same has applied for the Board's proposals under items 13, 14, 15, 16, and 17 on the agenda and the Board's statement pursuant to Chapter 19, Section 22 of the Swedish Companies Act. It was noted that all of the above documents had been duly presented at the meeting. The authorized public accountant Johan Rönnbäck from PricewaterhouseCoopers reported on the accountants' work and the auditor's report and the group auditor's report for the financial year 2022. 9 a Resolution regarding adoption of the income statement and the balance sheet as well as the consolidated income statement and the consolidated balance sheet The meeting resolved to adopt the presented income statement and the balance sheet and the consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheet, all as per 31 December 2022. 9 b Resolution regarding appropriation of the company's earnings in accordance with the adopted balance sheet It was informed that the Board's complete proposal for appropriation of the company's earnings is presented in the annual report. The meeting resolved that no dividend is to be distributed for the financial year of 2022 and that the funds at the disposal of the meeting of KSEK 901,283 should be carried forward.

3(6) 9 c Resolution regarding discharge from liability in relation to the company for the Board members and the CEO The meeting resolved that the members of the Board and the CEO should be discharged from liability for the financial year 2022. It was noted that the members of the Board and the CEO did not participate in the decision regarding discharge from liability in relation to themselves. § 10 Establishment of the number of Board members and the number of auditors The Chairman of the Nomination Committee, Per Sandberg, reported on the Nomination Committee's proposals under items 10-12 as well as the functions and the work of the Nomination Committee ahead of the annual general meeting 2023. The meeting resolved, in accordance with the proposal of the Nomination Committee, that the number of Board members shall be nine, with no deputy members, and that a registered accounting firm shall be the company's auditor. § 11 Establishment of fees to the Board members and the auditor The meeting resolved, in accordance with the proposal of the Nomination Committee, that the fees to the Board, excluding committee fees, shall amount to SEK 750,000 to the chairman and SEK 325,000 to each of the other members elected by the general meeting and not employed by the company. For committee work it was resolved that a remuneration of SEK 125,000 shall be paid to the chairman of the Audit Committee and SEK 50,000 shall be paid to each of the other members of the Audit Committee and that the SEK 50,000 shall be paid to the chairman of the Remuneration Committee and SEK 25,000 shall be paid to each of the other members of the Remuneration Committee. The meeting resolved, in accordance with the proposal of the Nomination Committee, that fee to the auditor shall be paid as per approved invoice. § 12 Election of Board members and auditor The chairman informed that the Board members proposed for re-election and their assignments in other companies are presented in the annual report and that a presentation of Erika Söderberg Johnson and her assignments in other companies had been available on the company's website and in the notice convening the meeting. The meeting resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, to re-elect the Board members Per Olof Wallström, Hege Hellstrøm, Jakob Lindberg, Stefan Persson, Behshad Sheldon, Fredrik Tiberg, Ole Vahlgren, and Kerstin Valinder Strinnholm, and on new election of Erika Söderberg Johnson. Further, Per Olof Wallström was re-elected as chairman of the Board.

4(6) The meeting resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, to elect PricewaterhouseCoopers AB as auditor for the company. It was noted that PricewaterhouseCoopers AB had informed the company that the authorized public accountant Lisa Albertsson will be auditor in charge. § 13 Resolution on approval of remuneration report The meeting resolved to approve the Board's remuneration report pursuant to Chapter 8, Section 53 a of the Swedish Companies Act. 14 Resolution on authorization of the Board to resolve on issues of new shares and/or convertibles The chairman accounted for the main contents of the Board's proposal on authorization of the Board to resolve on issue of new shares and/or convertibles in accordance with Appendix 2. The shareholders were given the opportunity to ask questions. The chairman informed that the resolution must be approved by shareholders representing at least two thirds of the votes cast and the shares represented at the meeting. The meeting resolved in accordance with the proposal of the Board. It was noted that the resolution, except for the shareholders with a total holding of approximately 5.87 percent of the shares and votes at the meeting that had notified, through postal voting or otherwise, that they abstain or vote against the proposal, was unanimous. § 15 Resolution on authorization for the Board to resolve on acquisition and transfer of the company's own shares The chairman accounted for the main contents of the Board's proposal on authorization for the Board to resolve on acquisition and transfer of the company's own shares in accordance with Appendix 3. The shareholders were given the opportunity to ask questions. The chairman informed that the resolution must be approved by shareholders representing at least two thirds of the votes cast and the shares represented at the meeting. The meeting resolved in accordance with the proposal of the Board. It was noted that the resolution, except for the shareholders with a total holding of approximately 0.06 percent of the shares and votes at the meeting that had notified, through postal voting or otherwise, that they vote against the proposal, was unanimous.